Only a third of Gaeltacht Gardaí speak Irish

New figures show that 35 of the 101 Gardaí located in 21 Garda stations in the Gaeltacht speak Irish

Only a third of Gardaí in the Gaeltacht speak Irish according to Tuairisc.ie ‘s analysis of new figures.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris provided the figures to An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, in a letter a copy of which has been submitted to the Joint Irish and Gaeltacht Committee of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The figures, based on a census carried out in September this year, show that 35 of the 101 Gardaí located in 21 Garda stations in the Gaeltacht speak Irish. There are currently three unoccupied stations in the Gaeltacht, Burtonport (Donegal), Strata Salach (Galway) and An Rinn (Waterford).

The Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht is to invite Drew Harris to appear before them in the new year to discuss the Garda Síochána ‘s policy on the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

The Chairman of that committee, Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, said that the recommendations made by An Coimisinéir Teanga regarding the lack of Irish-speaking Gardaí in the Gaeltacht must be implemented immediately and that a major recruitment campaign must be launched immediately. Attract Irish speakers into the force.

“They have been aware of this problem in the Gaeltacht since 2011 but what have they done since then? They don’t seem to have done much at all. We will be discussing the remedy with the Commissioner in the new year. It is clear that the Irish language is not a priority and that needs to change, ”said Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

All Gardaí based in the Gaeltacht speak Irish only in County Cork, but only three in the Múscraí Gaeltacht. The vast majority of Gardaí in Galway (80%) speak Irish but the percentages are lower in the other counties – Kerry (46%), Donegal (27%) and Mayo (9%).

All Gardaí only speak Irish in 12 of the 21 Gaeltacht stations in the figures. Eight of these are in Connemara and Árainn.

Four non-Irish speaking Gardaí based in the Galway Gaeltacht, two on the Mam and two others in Lahinch which serves the Claregalway area.

The Garda Commissioner has a statutory duty under the Garda Síochána Act 2005 to place Gardaí who are fluent in Irish on duty in the Gaeltacht as far as practicable. A controversy arose over the lack of Gardaí with Irish on duty in the Gaeltacht in 2011 when a complaint was made to the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga that a service through Irish was not available at Bunbeg station in Gaoth Dobhair.

An investigation at the time revealed that eight of the nine Gardaí stationed there spoke only English. An Coimisinéir Teanga found that the law was being broken as there were no Irish speaking Gardaí based there. He urged the Garda authorities to address the situation in Gaoth Dobhair and also to examine the number of Gardaí with Irish located in each Gaeltacht area. A new system was agreed at the time where 10% of places in future recruitment competitions would be made available to fluent Irish speaking recruits.

An Garda Síochána Commissioner Drew Harris has explained in his letter to An Coimisinéir Teanga and to the Joint Oireachtas Committee the difficulties that the organization still has in ensuring that only Irish – speaking Gardaí are based in the Gaeltacht and the steps it intends to take tackle that problem.

Meanwhile, there are currently 20 people on the Garda Irish Language Competency Panel. These Gardaí, some of whom are still in training, are to be transferred to the Gaeltacht “in due course”.

A Garda who has made a transfer request cannot be transferred until a replacement is available.

The Commissioner says there is “some inequality” in where members want to go and where there are vacancies.

The Gardaí say it would be impossible to “transfer an applicant, against their will, from, say, Galway to perhaps Donegal or Kerry, for example”.

Gardaí stationed in Gaeltacht stations – September 2020

County Gardaí with Irish Gardaí without Irish Total Percentage Galway 16 4 20 80% Donegal 7 19 26 27% Kerry 6 13 19 46% Mayo 3 30 33 9% Cork 3 0 3 100% TOTAL 35 66 101 33%

There is no Garda station in the Gaeltacht in county Meath and no Garda station is currently based at An Rinn station in Waterford.

The distribution of Gardaí who are fluent in Irish is currently fairly unevenly distributed within the various counties.

Donegal

Station Gardaí with Irish Gardaí without Irish Total Percentage Falcarragh 1 8 9 11% An Bun Beag 5 4 9 56% Dungloe 1 6 7 14% The Rock 0 1 1 0% Total 7 19 26 27%

Mayo

Station Gardaí with Irish Gardaí without Irish Total Percentage Belmullet 2 26 28 7% Moy Valley 1 0 1 100% Achill Sound 0 4 4 0% Total 3 30 33 9%

Galway

Station Gardaí with Irish Gardaí without Irish Total Percentage George’s Liquid 0 2 2 0% An Cheathrú Rua 6 0 6 100% Cill Rónáin townland 3 0 3 100% Indreabhán 1 0 1 100% Moycullen 1 0 1 100% Lettermore 1 0 1 100% Ros Muc 1 0 1 100% An Spidéal 2 0 2 100% Carna 1 0 1 100% Mom 0 2 2 0% Total 16 4 20 80%

Kerry

Station Gardaí with Irish Gardaí without Irish Total Percentage Dingle 5 7 12 42% Baile an Fheirtéaraigh 1 0 1 100% Total 6 7 13 46%

Cork