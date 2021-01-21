Only the Galaxy S21 / S21 + record video at 960 fps: The Galaxy S21 Ultra falls in the middle

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The different models in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are not all the same, but you might think that the Galaxy S21 Ultra outperforms all the others in every respect. However, this is not the case, as there is one aspect in which the Galaxy S21 and S21 + are better than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and until now we had not realized it. While the Galaxy S21 and S21 + models can record super slow motion video at 960 fps (in bursts of up to 0.5s), the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with its improved cameras, does not, or at least, does not. native way. A footnote to the video recording section of the spec sheet reveals this difference: On the Galaxy S21 5G and S21 + 5G, users can record approximately 0.5 seconds of video captured at 960 fps with approximately 16 seconds of playback. . On the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, users can record approximately 1 second of video captured at 480 fps and digitally enhance video at 960 fps with approximately 32 seconds of playback. Simply put, that means the smaller Galaxy S21 models can natively record 960 fps, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra relies on digital interpolation to create extra frames from the 480 fps it can record. In some cases, the difference will probably not be noticeable, but it does give the smaller models a certain edge when it comes to shooting slow motion video. As Samsung explained to Android Police, the reason why the Galaxy S21 Ultra cannot natively record at 960 FPS has to do with the larger size of its image sensor, which operates at a lower shutter speed when recording. video. Rather than artificially limiting the slow motion video recording capabilities of smaller phones, Samsung opted to give them full recording capabilities at 960 fps and use software interpolation to double the frame rate on the larger model.