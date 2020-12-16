Only three Gardaí from the ‘Irish stream’ have been sent to the Gaeltacht in the last seven years

- Advertisement -

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the number of Gardaí being recruited through the Garda Irish stream is ‘disappointing’

Only three people recruited through the Garda “Irish stream” have been on duty in Gaeltacht stations in the last seven years.

A total of 55 Gardaí were recruited through the Irish language stream, the system established seven years ago to increase the number of Irish speaking Gardaí in the Gaeltacht.

According to Tuairisc.ie ‘s analysis of new figures, 31 of the 55 Gardaí recruited through the Irish language stream have been placed on duty in Garda departments which are in areas outside the Gaeltacht but which provide a service to the Gaeltacht, or with Gaeltacht areas.

There are a further 18 in non-Gaeltacht departments and a further three members, who were recruited to undertake training in 2019, have not been provided with information on their current location.

No new Gardaí from the Irish language stream have been deployed in the Gaeltacht since 2013 the year the new system was established. Nine Gardaí recruited from the stream that year are still based in Garda divisions which have no Gaeltacht area.

The new figures also show that there has been a significant reduction in the number of Gardaí recruited through the ‘Irish language stream’ following its establishment year.

27 recruits who were fluent in Irish were selected in 2013, but that figure had fallen to 17 in 2016. It fell again until 2017, a year in which only three were recruited. Five were recruited in 2018 and three were re-recruited in 2019. No new Gardaí were recruited in the period between 2013 and 2016 as a result of the ban on new public service employment during the economic crisis.

Recruitment through the Irish language stream

Year Number recruited Located in the

Gaeltacht now Located in a station

serving

on the Gaeltacht Located in Department

of the Gardaí

containing a Gaeltacht Located in Department

of the Gardaí

without a Gaeltacht area 2019 3 – – – – 2018 5 0 3 0 2 2017 3 0 3 0 0 2016 17 0 6 4 7 2013 27 3 11 4 9 TOTAL 55 3 23 8 18

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said it was “disappointing” that the number of members recruited through the Irish language stream was “so small” but that this stream was still “positive action” and “proactive in our recruitment policy”.

He also said that “every effort has been made” in recent years to ensure that Gardaí recruited through the Irish language stream are located in training stations in Departments with a Gaeltacht area.

He said a Garda Probation station is selected based on a variety of reasons, such as crime details, population, type of station, policing needs and retired members.

He said the ban on recruitment had led to a 12% reduction in the total number of members in the force and this had an impact on how members were distributed around the country over the next few years.

“Unfortunately, all of these aspects have had an impact on the allocation of members from the Irish language stream and this is why there are 18 members from the stream serving in a Department that does not have a Gaeltacht area,” he said.

He promised that the Irish language stream would continue “as a key element” of future recruitment competitions and that members recruited through this stream would be placed on the Irish Language Competency Panel “without fail”. There are currently 20 people on that panel, including Gardaí who are still in training. A Garda who has made a transfer request cannot be transferred until a replacement is available.

Harris also recalled that the decision to stop the ‘Gaeltacht allowance’ for new recruits in 2012 had a negative effect but said there was “little potential” for its return. He also referred to the directive restricting Gardaí from being located “within 35km of their place of residence or approved premises of any relative or relative of their spouse”.

The Garda Commissioner has a statutory duty under the Garda Síochána Act 2005 to place Gardaí who are fluent in Irish on duty in the Gaeltacht as far as practicable. A controversy arose over the lack of Gardaí with Irish on duty in the Gaeltacht in 2011 when a complaint was made to the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga that a service through Irish was not available at Bunbeg station in Gaoth Dobhair.

An investigation at the time revealed that eight of the nine Gardaí stationed there spoke only English. An Coimisinéir Teanga found that the law was being broken as there were no Irish speaking Gardaí based there. He urged the Garda authorities to address the situation in Gaoth Dobhair and also to examine the number of Gardaí with Irish located in each Gaeltacht area. A new system was agreed at the time where 10% of places in future recruitment competitions would be made available to fluent Irish speaking recruits.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris provided the latest figures on Gardaí na Gaeltachta to An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, in a letter a copy of which has been submitted to the Joint Irish and Gaeltacht Committee of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The Oireachtas Committee is to invite Drew Harris to appear before them early in the new year to discuss the Garda Síochána ‘s policy on the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

The Chairman of that committee, Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, told Tuairisc.ie that the recommendations made by An Coimisinéir Teanga regarding the lack of Irish-speaking Gardaí in the Gaeltacht must be implemented immediately and must begin immediately. with a major recruitment campaign to attract Irish speakers to the force.