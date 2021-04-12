“Open Buttole”: the voice command that allows you to open the charging port of your Tesla

- Advertisement -

Tesla typically has many voice commands that allow its users to perform certain actions on their vehicles. However, a very peculiar one Has been discovered by Twitter user @tesla_master. The term is “Open Buttole” and it is used to open the loading port of the automaker’s cars.

“If you say ‘open the anus’ to your Tesla; the charging port will open, ”wrote @tesla_master in the next post.

If you say “open butthole” to your Tesla; the charge port will open. 💀💀 – Christian 🌎🚀 (@tesla_master) April 9, 2021

The voice command has caused grace among users

Given the peculiarity of the command, the phrase has generated a lot of comments on Twitter. “Is this what you say to your Tesla? Ha ha ”, @jeremyjudkins replied to @tesla_master. Yet another user added “Jeremy will get confused and accidentally open the wrong anus.”

As you can see, the term attracts a lot of attention and is still controversial. Can you imagine being accompanied and pronouncing this voice command, what will your partner think? While the question is amusing, the words can be misinterpreted.

On the contrary, if what you want is to close the charging port, you just have to say “Close buttole” and it will automatically close. As long as it has finished loading. Although the terms are quite peculiar, they have a good utility, would you use them?

Tesla has over 150 unofficial voice commands

This term joins the list of unofficial Tesla commands. Among those that stand out the “ho ho ho” of Santa, the sound of a grandmother run over by a reindeer, Easter eggs, mirror adjustments and many more.

To be sure, Tesla has a very controversial way of highlighting the functionalities of its vehicles. And if not, let it be said by Elon Musk, who was recently named the auto company’s Technoking.

