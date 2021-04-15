Opener Chess, a site to analyze chess games and openings

- Advertisement -

Chess is an exciting game and extremely popular all over the world. However, his media exposure in the Netflix series, Lady’s Gambit has managed to increase interest in this discipline during these times. If you are a lover of this game or are starting to take your first steps, you will surely want to know more about chess openings.

The good news is that we have a ton of information available on this topic on a website called Opener Chess. In it, we can find hundreds of chess openings to analyze.

Learn about chess openings

Chess openings are nothing more than the initial move to start the game. However, these have a preponderant weight in the management of the game and in that sense, there are dozens of ways to do it. Each one has its peculiarities and the ideal is to know them in order to know when to use them or how to respond to them. All this information can be found in books and the internet is full of manuals. However, the mechanism that Opener Chess offers is much better.

It is a website where we will have a chess board and a search bar. What we must do is look for the name of the opening that we want to analyze and immediately a finished game will be presented on the board. From there we can start to analyze the movements and also the results of the game.

Opener Chess has hundreds of openings available from the search bar. If you write “queen” you will find the famous Lady’s Gambit referred to in the series and you can also study it. This website is great for those who want to learn more about the world of chess. It is effective for graphically presenting the board and the game, which makes it more user-friendly for learners.

If you are interested in delving into chess, do not hesitate to visit Opener Chess from this link.

