Opera 60 for Android adds synchronization by QR and the sending of notes and files between devices

Opera update your standard browser to version 60 to add more news and improvements, being two important features that Opera Touch released more than two years ago: synchronization by QR and Flow.

Opera 60 for Android becomes a Pushbullet to allow us share files between devices quickly and easily. All thanks to this couple of novelties that we will see in more detail below.

Synchronization by QR, Flow and new suggestions

The first novelty of Opera 60 is that now you can connect your mobile to your PC or other devices through the new QR sync. To link your mobile to the Opera browser on your computer, you will only have to read its QR code, avoiding the need to manually log in with your email and password.

This Opera synchronization allows you to enjoy the second novelty. Now you can send notes, links and files to yourself. This feature called Flow It was only available in Opera Touch since 2018, but now it reaches the normal version of Opera, both for mobile and PC. For the first time you can send files from your mobile to your computer and vice versa from Opera.

This feature is found in the Opera> Menu> My Flow. There we found a encrypted and secure space with a chat interface that allows you to send notes, links and any file such as images, videos, music or documents, to any of your devices.

The third novelty is that Opera 60 premieres the suggested sites. The browser will show you its suggestions based on your browsing habits on its home page, so that you have those websites that you use the most at all times of the day within reach.

Finally, Opera also adds a series of improvements in its new update, such as updating its engine in Chromium 85, improve the support of video channels on the home screen, or fix the bug that was freezing the browser in Android 10.

Opera browser with free VPN Developer: Opera

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

