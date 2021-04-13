Operation rescue: Kenyan conservationists save 9 giraffes from flood

- Advertisement -

The last of nine giraffes stranded in a flood in Lake Baringo on Longicharo Island, Kenya, was rescued by a team of conservationists in a successful rescue operation that lasted no more than 15 months.

According to a statement from Save Giraffes Now (SGN), the US nonprofit has partnered with conservationists in Kenya to relocate giraffes to carry out the feat, which ended on April 12. But how did they do it?

Flood on Longicharo Island left giraffes without food

Rothschild’s giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis rothschildi), an endangered species, had been living on the island since 2011. But the story changed when the waters of Lake Baringo began to rise wildly, flooding their spaces as well as homes and coastal human businesses.

As a consequence, the availability of food for them also began to decline, which motivated conservationists in the region to take action to evacuate them. Initially, the region’s rangers supplemented the giraffe’s food, but this is economically unsustainable and also compromised the animals’ health. It was then that SGN joined forces with other conservation agencies such as the Northern Rangelands Trust, the Ruko Community Conservancy, and the Kenya Wildlife Service.

GiRaft, a special boat for the rescue of the giraffes of Kenya

The operation required designing and building a kind of barge called GiRaft, which had high, well-reinforced sides and was supported by 60 empty drums. Its design pursued the ambitious and noble objective of supporting the weight of the lanky animals and transporting them safely through the water being towed by boats.

But the task was even more complex and went beyond simply building a sturdy boat. The rangers also worked hard to provide confidence to the giraffes during the rescue.

During the daily training, they were rewarded with their favorite treats (pellets, acacia leaves, seed pods, and even mangoes). In this way, they learned to stay on board, and to climb the GiRaft again and again, a step that would increase the probability of success of the operation.

The new sanctuary

Simultaneously, the community agreed to reserve land to build a new sanctuary for the giraffes following its principles of peace and conservation. It is a 178-square-kilometer enclosed space of the Ruko Conservancy that sits 1.6 kilometers across the lake from the island. This gesture also provided employment for many local workers and new ranger openings.

When the giraffes were finally familiar with their transport, rescuers proceeded to board and move them one by one. The first was the Asian female, who arrived at her sanctuary safely in December 2020, as the waters had separated her from her companions.

This milestone motivated the team to continue with the rescue operation with the remaining eight giraffes. This April 12, another female named Ngarikoni and her baby Noelle, born at the end of December, were the last to arrive.

The rescue of endangered giraffes

A study published in 2019 reported that giraffe populations around the world have declined by roughly 40 percent in the past three decades; while Rothschild’s giraffes were reduced by almost 80 percent in the same period. The latter were very abundant in Kenya, Uganda and southern Sudan, but now only about 3,000 individuals remain.

The feat is a sample of the concern and importance that humans have towards animals, especially those in danger of extinction. In addition, this rescue also leaves its mark on the history of the Njemps and Pokot communities, who put their conflicts aside to collaborate with the cause.

Reference:

In The Press: Rescue success! Last of nine stranded giraffe floated off disappearing Kenya island by Save Giraffes Now, partners. https://savegiraffesnow.org/in-the-press-rescue-success-last-of-nine-stranded-giraffe-floated-off-disappearing-kenya-island-by-save-giraffes-now-partners/

