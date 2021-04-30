operators will keep 5g licenses for 40 years

The licenses to use the 5G spectrum are granted for a term of 20 years. It is understood that it is the minimum time necessary for the operators to be able to profit from the important investment they make during their auction. However, in the current environment, it seems that this may not be a sufficient timeframe and the Congress of ministers will approve today that 5G licenses go from 20 years to 40 years for Spanish operators. This is all we know so far.

In Spain, three priority networks have been identified for the deployment of 5G, although with the shutdown of 2G and 3G, these frequencies will also be used for both the fifth generation of mobile telephony and 4G. The first of the networks is the one that is currently being used and that will “carry” most of the traffic. This is the band of 3.5 GHz. Then we have the 700 MHz one that was occupied by DTT and that has now been released to be able to auction it. Finally, we have the 26 GHz band for mmWave connections of which we do not yet have many details or availability dates.

More time to return on investment in 5G

The Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, announced yesterday at a meeting on European funds that the 5G auctions will be modified to attract more investment. Today, Tuesday, everything will be approved in the Council of Ministers with some changes such as licenses being extended for 20 more years, making a total of 40 years, provided that the operators meet the conditions that will be set by law.

has explained that the fact of offering licenses for 40 years “gives us more room for maneuver when we do the auction of 700 megahertz, the most important for 5G.” Regarding the deployment of 5G technology, he also insisted that “We have invested a lot in digital infrastructures. We have done this well and we have a higher bandwidth than other European countries ”.

Precisely, 5G is the technology that is focusing the interest of the government and that has been included in the Recovery, Transition and Resilience Plan that wants to mobilize European funds so that a direct public investment of 3.999 million on the 5G roadmap.

We will have to wait for the publication of the decrees by the Council of Ministers to know if it convinces the operators who have been asking for a long time that, in addition to holding the auction urgently, the price be adjusted so that we do not live surreal situations like those experienced in other European countries and their auctions.