OPPO A15: a very classic entry line with a very characteristic great design

OPPO has presented a new economic line for its catalog in India, although not a few phones in its A family have taken the path of internationality to land in more western countries. We talk about the new OPPO A15 and, as we have said, it is an entry-level phone.

The model does not deviate too much from what is expected for a commercialized phone, at least in origin, below 150 euros. We have a good diagonal but HD, a triple camera without too much resolution and a good size battery without fast charging. In line with its competition in this price range, with few exceptions.

OPPO A15 datasheet

OPPO A15 SCREEN 6.52 inch IPS LCD

Ratio 20: 9

HD + at 1,600 x 720 pixels

Water drop notch PROCESSOR Helio P35 VERSIONS 3GB / 32GB

Micro SD SOFTWARE Android 10

ColorOS 7.2 REAR CAMERA 13 megapixels

2 megapixel macro

2 megapixel bokeh

LED flash FRONTAL CAMERA 5 megapixels DRUMS 4,230 mAh

10W load CONNECTIVITY 4G Dual

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

MicroUSB 2.0

Headphone jack OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164 x 75 x 8 mm

175 grams PRICE 3GB / 32GB: 10,999 rupees or 128 euros

A fairly classic budget line

We come across a fairly classic configuration of the economic line in this new OPPO A15 from the oriental firm, with nothing that goes out of the script neither above nor below. As a brain, for example, we find the Helio P35 from MediaTek supported by a single option of RAM and internal storage: 3GB and 32GB. Expandable with microSD, yes.

On the screen we have a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with a notch in the shape of a drop of water at the top. The resolution is HD + and with the 20: 9 ratio it is 1,600 x 720 pixels, with nothing more special to comment on it. Under all the equipment we find a 4,230 mAh battery without fast charging, although it will charge at 10W.

In cameras, the new OPPO A15 comes with a triple rear camera with 13, 2 and 2 megapixels for normal photography, macro and depth readings, respectively, while for the front we have 5 megapixels. The phone comes with dual SIM for 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack and microUSB port, and in the system we have Android 10 under ColorOS 7.2.

Versions and prices of OPPO A15

As we have already mentioned, in this OPPO A15 we find a single variant with 3GB and 32GB of internal storage although we can get it in two colors: white and blue. The price set for departure in India is Rs 10,999, which translates to around 128 euros with the current exchange rate. We will be on the lookout in case the phone goes to other countries.

