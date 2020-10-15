MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO A15: a very classic entry line with a very characteristic great design

By Brian Adam

By Brian Adam
OPPO A15: a very classic entry line with a very characteristic great design
OPPO A15: a very classic entry line with a very characteristic great design

OPPO has presented a new economic line for its catalog in India, although not a few phones in its A family have taken the path of internationality to land in more western countries. We talk about the new OPPO A15 and, as we have said, it is an entry-level phone.

The model does not deviate too much from what is expected for a commercialized phone, at least in origin, below 150 euros. We have a good diagonal but HD, a triple camera without too much resolution and a good size battery without fast charging. In line with its competition in this price range, with few exceptions.

OPPO A15 datasheet

OPPO A15

SCREEN

6.52 inch IPS LCD
Ratio 20: 9
HD + at 1,600 x 720 pixels
Water drop notch

PROCESSOR

Helio P35

VERSIONS

3GB / 32GB
Micro SD

SOFTWARE

Android 10
ColorOS 7.2

REAR CAMERA

13 megapixels
2 megapixel macro
2 megapixel bokeh
LED flash

FRONTAL CAMERA

5 megapixels

DRUMS

4,230 mAh
10W load

CONNECTIVITY

4G Dual
WiFi 4
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
MicroUSB 2.0
Headphone jack

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164 x 75 x 8 mm
175 grams

PRICE

3GB / 32GB: 10,999 rupees or 128 euros

A fairly classic budget line

OPPO A15

We come across a fairly classic configuration of the economic line in this new OPPO A15 from the oriental firm, with nothing that goes out of the script neither above nor below. As a brain, for example, we find the Helio P35 from MediaTek supported by a single option of RAM and internal storage: 3GB and 32GB. Expandable with microSD, yes.

On the screen we have a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with a notch in the shape of a drop of water at the top. The resolution is HD + and with the 20: 9 ratio it is 1,600 x 720 pixels, with nothing more special to comment on it. Under all the equipment we find a 4,230 mAh battery without fast charging, although it will charge at 10W.

In cameras, the new OPPO A15 comes with a triple rear camera with 13, 2 and 2 megapixels for normal photography, macro and depth readings, respectively, while for the front we have 5 megapixels. The phone comes with dual SIM for 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack and microUSB port, and in the system we have Android 10 under ColorOS 7.2.

Versions and prices of OPPO A15

As we have already mentioned, in this OPPO A15 we find a single variant with 3GB and 32GB of internal storage although we can get it in two colors: white and blue. The price set for departure in India is Rs 10,999, which translates to around 128 euros with the current exchange rate. We will be on the lookout in case the phone goes to other countries.

  • OPPO A15 with 3GB / 32GB: 10,999 rupees or 128 euros to change

Via | Gizmochina

