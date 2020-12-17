OPPO A15s: an entry range with more memory, triple camera and cheap

- Advertisement -

Back in October, OPPO launched the OPPO A15 in India as an economic mobile for about 122 euros to change. Two months later, the company repeats the move with the new OPPO A15s, slightly improved.

The OPPO A15s is practically the same as the OPPO A15 except in three aspects: the price, the camera for selfies has more resolution and raises the memory to the 4 GB RAM with 64GB of storage, which did not exist in the OPPO A15.

OPPO A15s datasheet

OPPO A15s SCREEN 6.52 inch IPS LCD

Ratio 20: 9

HD + at 1,600 x 720 pixels

Water drop notch PROCESSOR Helio P35 VERSIONS 4GB / 64GB

Micro SD SOFTWARE Android 10

ColorOS 7.2 REAR CAMERA 13 megapixels

2 megapixel macro

2 megapixel bokeh

LED flash FRONTAL CAMERA 8 megapixels DRUMS 4,230 mAh

10W load CONNECTIVITY 4G Dual

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

MicroUSB 2.0

Headphone jack OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164 x 75 x 8 mm

175 grams PRICE 127 euros to change

New cheap mobile from OPPO

On the outside, it is practically impossible to distinguish the new OPPO A15s from the previous OPPO A15, and it is that in the barely three months between both launches, the terminal has not changed its appearance. It is the same design, although available in two new colors: Fancy White and Rainbow Silver.

It is a mobile for the entry range, with a screen 6.52-inch LCD featuring HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and a notch in the shape of a drop at the top. The terminal incorporates biometrics in the form of a fingerprint reader, on the back.

As a brain, the OPPO A15s includes the Helio P35 from MediaTek, which this time is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. This is one of the main differences with the standard OPPO A15, as it was sold in a single 3 + 32 GB version.

For photography, the OPPO A15s incorporates an 8-megapixel front camera and a triple shooter on the back. It is a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography and another one, also 2-megapixel, for portrait mode.

Regarding autonomy, we have a battery with a 4,230 mAh capacity that are charged at a standard 10W, using a Micro-USB cable. The terminal incorporates a headphone jack and is 8 millimeters thick, which is not bad for its range.

OPPO A15s versions and prices

The OPPO A15s is officially on sale in India in the coming days in three colors: black, white and gray and a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It is priced slightly higher than the launch OPPO A15, although it comes with more memory: 11,490 Indian rupees, or 127 euros to change.

Via | Gizmochina