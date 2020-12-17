MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO A15s: an entry range with more memory, triple camera and cheap

By Brian Adam
OPPO A15s: an entry range with more memory, triple camera and cheap

Back in October, OPPO launched the OPPO A15 in India as an economic mobile for about 122 euros to change. Two months later, the company repeats the move with the new OPPO A15s, slightly improved.

The OPPO A15s is practically the same as the OPPO A15 except in three aspects: the price, the camera for selfies has more resolution and raises the memory to the 4 GB RAM with 64GB of storage, which did not exist in the OPPO A15.

OPPO A15s datasheet

OPPO A15s

SCREEN

6.52 inch IPS LCD
Ratio 20: 9
HD + at 1,600 x 720 pixels
Water drop notch

PROCESSOR

Helio P35

VERSIONS

4GB / 64GB
Micro SD

SOFTWARE

Android 10
ColorOS 7.2

REAR CAMERA

13 megapixels
2 megapixel macro
2 megapixel bokeh
LED flash

FRONTAL CAMERA

8 megapixels

DRUMS

4,230 mAh
10W load

CONNECTIVITY

4G Dual
WiFi 4
Bluetooth 5.0
Gps
MicroUSB 2.0
Headphone jack

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164 x 75 x 8 mm
175 grams

PRICE

127 euros to change

New cheap mobile from OPPO

On the outside, it is practically impossible to distinguish the new OPPO A15s from the previous OPPO A15, and it is that in the barely three months between both launches, the terminal has not changed its appearance. It is the same design, although available in two new colors: Fancy White and Rainbow Silver.

It is a mobile for the entry range, with a screen 6.52-inch LCD featuring HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and a notch in the shape of a drop at the top. The terminal incorporates biometrics in the form of a fingerprint reader, on the back.

Oppo

As a brain, the OPPO A15s includes the Helio P35 from MediaTek, which this time is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. This is one of the main differences with the standard OPPO A15, as it was sold in a single 3 + 32 GB version.

For photography, the OPPO A15s incorporates an 8-megapixel front camera and a triple shooter on the back. It is a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography and another one, also 2-megapixel, for portrait mode.

Oppoa15s

Regarding autonomy, we have a battery with a 4,230 mAh capacity that are charged at a standard 10W, using a Micro-USB cable. The terminal incorporates a headphone jack and is 8 millimeters thick, which is not bad for its range.

OPPO A15s versions and prices

The OPPO A15s is officially on sale in India in the coming days in three colors: black, white and gray and a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It is priced slightly higher than the launch OPPO A15, although it comes with more memory: 11,490 Indian rupees, or 127 euros to change.

Via | Gizmochina

