OPPO A33: 90 Hz screen and great battery for less than 200 euros to change

In August we knew the OPPO A53 (from 2020) and now it is the turn of a slightly more modest and, therefore, economical version. Thus arrives the new OPPO A33 2020, and is that the company already launched a terminal with the same name in 2015.

The OPPO A33 shares many of the benefits of the OPPO A53, betting on the curious combination of a 90 Hz display with HD + resolution and including the same 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and triple rear camera.

OPPO A33 datasheet

OPPO A33 screen 6.5 “LCD

HD +

90 Hz Dimensions and weight – Processor Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB Storage 32 GB

MicroSD up to 256 GB Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera 13 MP

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh Drums 5,000 mAh

Fast charge 18W Operating system Android 10

Color OS 7.2 Others Rear fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers Price 132 euros to change

90 Hz display and stereo speakers

The OPPO A53 drained the budget to the maximum by bringing Some features premium to the entry range, and the OPPO A33, a little cheaper, still a little more value for money.

The screen is one of its strengths, with a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD panel that features a 90 Hz refresh rate and HD + resolution. An unusual combination, although it was also the one present in the OPPO A53. The screen also incorporates the front camera in a hole in the left corner.

The OPPO A33 includes a three lens rear camera, with a 13 megapixel main sensor, a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography and a third sensor, also 2 megapixel, for portrait mode. In front, the shutter is 8 megapixels.

As for power, we have a Snapdragon 460 accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The battery is quite generous, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for 18W fast charging. Another point in favor of this simple terminal is that it has stereo speakers and a fingerprint reader on the back.

Versions and prices of OPPO A33

The OPPO A33 is shown in the OPPO Indonesia online store and at the moment we have no further information on its availability in other regions. There it is sold in two colors (black and light blue) and a single version, for 2,299,000 Indonesian rupees, about 132 euros to change current.