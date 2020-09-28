MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO A33: 90 Hz screen and great battery for less than 200 euros to change

By Brian Adam
0
15
OPPO A33: 90 Hz screen and great battery for less than 200 euros to change
Oppo A33: 90 Hz Screen And Great Battery For Less

Must Read

Apps

The Google Maps browser has a new design inspired by Android Auto

Brian Adam - 0
Android Auto from Google, and Carplay from Apple, are the two standards that are being imposed in the car industry and that allow us...
Read more
How to?

17 symptoms that you are a digital old man

Brian Adam - 0
Recognizing at first glance and without a doubt an expert TikTok user or a clever food instagramer is no longer complicated. ...
Read more
Apps

Shazam now allows you to play recognized songs on YouTube Music

Brian Adam - 0
Shazam has been updated to include YouTube Music, Google's music service, among the third-party applications that integrate. Following Apple's purchase of...
Read more
WhatsApp

WhatsApp: how to put different tones to the notifications of a contact or group

Brian Adam - 0
Not all WhatsApp conversations are equally important. Some of you will want to hear about new messages as soon as they...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OPPO A33: 90 Hz screen and great battery for less than 200 euros to change

In August we knew the OPPO A53 (from 2020) and now it is the turn of a slightly more modest and, therefore, economical version. Thus arrives the new OPPO A33 2020, and is that the company already launched a terminal with the same name in 2015.

The OPPO A33 shares many of the benefits of the OPPO A53, betting on the curious combination of a 90 Hz display with HD + resolution and including the same 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and triple rear camera.

OPPO A33 datasheet

OPPO A33

screen

6.5 “LCD
HD +
90 Hz

Dimensions and weight

Processor

Snapdragon 460

RAM

4GB

Storage

32 GB
MicroSD up to 256 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP

Rear camera

13 MP
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh

Drums

5,000 mAh
Fast charge 18W

Operating system

Android 10
Color OS 7.2

Others

Rear fingerprint reader
Stereo speakers

Price

132 euros to change

90 Hz display and stereo speakers

Oppoa33

The OPPO A53 drained the budget to the maximum by bringing Some features premium to the entry range, and the OPPO A33, a little cheaper, still a little more value for money.

The screen is one of its strengths, with a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD panel that features a 90 Hz refresh rate and HD + resolution. An unusual combination, although it was also the one present in the OPPO A53. The screen also incorporates the front camera in a hole in the left corner.

Oppoa33b

The OPPO A33 includes a three lens rear camera, with a 13 megapixel main sensor, a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography and a third sensor, also 2 megapixel, for portrait mode. In front, the shutter is 8 megapixels.

As for power, we have a Snapdragon 460 accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The battery is quite generous, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for 18W fast charging. Another point in favor of this simple terminal is that it has stereo speakers and a fingerprint reader on the back.

Versions and prices of OPPO A33

Colors

The OPPO A33 is shown in the OPPO Indonesia online store and at the moment we have no further information on its availability in other regions. There it is sold in two colors (black and light blue) and a single version, for 2,299,000 Indonesian rupees, about 132 euros to change current.

Related Articles

Apps

The Google Maps browser has a new design inspired by Android Auto

Brian Adam - 0
Android Auto from Google, and Carplay from Apple, are the two standards that are being imposed in the car industry and that allow us...
Read more
How to?

17 symptoms that you are a digital old man

Brian Adam - 0
Recognizing at first glance and without a doubt an expert TikTok user or a clever food instagramer is no longer complicated. ...
Read more
Apps

Shazam now allows you to play recognized songs on YouTube Music

Brian Adam - 0
Shazam has been updated to include YouTube Music, Google's music service, among the third-party applications that integrate. Following Apple's purchase of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©