MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO A53 5G: 90 Hz screen, the latest in connectivity and an adjusted price

By Brian Adam
0
0
OPPO A53 5G: 90 Hz screen, the latest in connectivity and an adjusted price
Oppo A53 5g: 90 Hz Screen, The Latest In Connectivity

Must Read

Apps

Twitter already tests Spaces, its function to communicate «with audio only»

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter already announced a month ago that it would begin testing a new social experience with rooms in which tweeters could communicate only through...
Read more
Android

OPPO A53 5G: 90 Hz screen, the latest in connectivity and an adjusted price

Brian Adam - 0
In August, OPPO presented the OPPO A53 as a mobile in the entry range with 90 Hz and an adjusted price. ...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon Pharmacy: will e-commerce of medicines also arrive in Europe?

Brian Adam - 0
A pharmacy just a click away. In the United States, Amazon has launched a portal that is already shaking retailers around the world,...
Read more
Apple

The judge rules that Tim Cook and Craig Federighi must testify …

Brian Adam - 0
Tim Cook and Craig Federighi of Apple were ordered to testify in the legal battle against the company Epic Games. New court filings...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OPPO A53 5G: 90 Hz screen, the latest in connectivity and an adjusted price

In August, OPPO presented the OPPO A53 as a mobile in the entry range with 90 Hz and an adjusted price. A few months later, repeat name in the new OPPO A53 5G, also cheap, but with improvements in many of the specifications.

The OPPO A53 5G is, as its name suggests, a 5G mobile that presents important improvements over the previous model beyond connectivity. The screen, with 90 Hz refresh, it’s Full HD + and it is a thinner terminal, with 7.9 mm thick.

OPPO A53 5G datasheet

OPPO A53 5G

screen

6.5 “LCD
Full HD +
90 Hz
Touch panel 120 Hz

Dimensions and weight

162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm
175 g

Processor

Dimensity 720

RAM

4/6 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP

Rear camera

16 MP f / 2.2
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.4 portrait

Drums

4040 mAh
Load 10W

OS

Android 10
ColorOS 7.2

Connectivity

5G
Wi-Fi ac
Bluetooth 5.1
USB-C
Minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price

From 162 euros to change

A cheap 5G mobile with a 90 Hz screen

The OPPO A53 that we met in August is on sale for about 165 euros and mounts the Snapdragon 460, so it has 4G connectivity. Now comes his brother with 5GAlthough beyond the name, the truth is that both terminals do not have as many relationships as would be expected.

The OPPO A53 5G improves the screen, still with the same 6.5-inch diagonal, but now with Full HD + resolution. The good news is that the 90 Hz refresh, with a frequency for the touch panel of 120 Hz.

Oppoa53display

5G connectivity comes to the OPPO A53 5G from the hand of Dimensity 720 by MediaTek, which comes with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The terminal includes biometrics in the form of a fingerprint reader built into one of the sides.

For photography, the OPPO A53 5G has a modest bet. In front, we have an 8 megapixel sensor for selfies incorporated in a hole in the screen, and behind a 16 megapixel triple camera, a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography and a last 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

Oppoa53p

In a section where the OPPO A53 5G does not exceed the 4G model is in the capacity of the battery, which is 4,040 mAh (it was 5,000 in the 4G model) and with a standard charge at 10W, using a USB-C cable. The headphone jack is on the bottom.

Versions and prices of the OPPO A53 5G

Oppo

The OPPO A53 5G has been officially announced in China, where it can be purchased in the coming days. It is available in the colors black, purple and blue and in two combinations of RAM and storage:

  • OPPO A53 5G 4 + 128GB: 1,299 yuan, about 162 euros to change.

  • OPPO A53 5G 6 + 128GB: Determined.

More information | OPPO

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Twitter already tests Spaces, its function to communicate «with audio only»

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter already announced a month ago that it would begin testing a new social experience with rooms in which tweeters could communicate only through...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon Pharmacy: will e-commerce of medicines also arrive in Europe?

Brian Adam - 0
A pharmacy just a click away. In the United States, Amazon has launched a portal that is already shaking retailers around the world,...
Read more
Apple

The judge rules that Tim Cook and Craig Federighi must testify …

Brian Adam - 0
Tim Cook and Craig Federighi of Apple were ordered to testify in the legal battle against the company Epic Games. New court filings...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©