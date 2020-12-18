OPPO A53 5G: 90 Hz screen, the latest in connectivity and an adjusted price

- Advertisement -

In August, OPPO presented the OPPO A53 as a mobile in the entry range with 90 Hz and an adjusted price. A few months later, repeat name in the new OPPO A53 5G, also cheap, but with improvements in many of the specifications.

The OPPO A53 5G is, as its name suggests, a 5G mobile that presents important improvements over the previous model beyond connectivity. The screen, with 90 Hz refresh, it’s Full HD + and it is a thinner terminal, with 7.9 mm thick.

OPPO A53 5G datasheet

OPPO A53 5G screen 6.5 “LCD

Full HD +

90 Hz

Touch panel 120 Hz Dimensions and weight 162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm

175 g Processor Dimensity 720 RAM 4/6 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera 16 MP f / 2.2

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 portrait Drums 4040 mAh

Load 10W OS Android 10

ColorOS 7.2 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price From 162 euros to change

A cheap 5G mobile with a 90 Hz screen

The OPPO A53 that we met in August is on sale for about 165 euros and mounts the Snapdragon 460, so it has 4G connectivity. Now comes his brother with 5GAlthough beyond the name, the truth is that both terminals do not have as many relationships as would be expected.

The OPPO A53 5G improves the screen, still with the same 6.5-inch diagonal, but now with Full HD + resolution. The good news is that the 90 Hz refresh, with a frequency for the touch panel of 120 Hz.

5G connectivity comes to the OPPO A53 5G from the hand of Dimensity 720 by MediaTek, which comes with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The terminal includes biometrics in the form of a fingerprint reader built into one of the sides.

For photography, the OPPO A53 5G has a modest bet. In front, we have an 8 megapixel sensor for selfies incorporated in a hole in the screen, and behind a 16 megapixel triple camera, a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography and a last 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

In a section where the OPPO A53 5G does not exceed the 4G model is in the capacity of the battery, which is 4,040 mAh (it was 5,000 in the 4G model) and with a standard charge at 10W, using a USB-C cable. The headphone jack is on the bottom.

Versions and prices of the OPPO A53 5G

The OPPO A53 5G has been officially announced in China, where it can be purchased in the coming days. It is available in the colors black, purple and blue and in two combinations of RAM and storage:

OPPO A53 5G 4 + 128GB : 1,299 yuan, about 162 euros to change.

OPPO A53 5G 6 + 128GB: Determined.

More information | OPPO