oppo a74 5g characteristics price technical sheet

OPPO A74 5G: storming the entry range with AMOLED screen and great battery

OPPO has just launched two new devices on the market: the OPPO A74 and OPPO A74 5G. These are two entry-level alternatives, but with quite a bit of ambition. They share a name, but the 5G model is the most interesting of them.

We are therefore going to tell you the specifications and technical characteristics of the OPPO A72 5G, a mobile that comes to stand out in the connectivity section thanks to a Qualcomm processor.

OPPO A74 5G datasheet

OPPO A74 5G

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight not available

SCREEN

AMOLED 90Hz
6.5 inch
Full HD + resolution

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

MEMORY

6 + 128 GB

REAR CAMERA

48 MP
2 MP macro
2 MP depth

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP

DRUMS

5,000mAh
18W

SOFTWARE

Android 11
ColorOS 11

OTHERS

Dual SIM WiFi AC
Side fingerprint reader
MicroSD card expansion
5G SA / NSA

PRICE

From 245 euros to change

A humble, but connected processor

Tg Image 3513956099

The OPPO A74 5G carries the Snapdragon 480, one of the most humble 5G processors on the market. It is an entry-level proposal that caresses the mid-range and that allows 5G connectivity at a moderate price. This processor is accompanied by a 6 + 128 GB configuration, more than enough for the range in which this product is framed.

This OPPO has an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, good configuration despite the input processor

The screen is 6.5 inches, AMOLED and with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Touch sampling is doubled, with 180Hz for good screen response. The fingerprint reader is on the side, as it cannot be located under the panel.

Tg Image 1531024257

To power this set we find a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge, good data for a processor that consumes little power and a panel not too big.

Regarding the photographic section we have four cameras: 48 megapixel main sensor and two 2 megapixel secondary sensors, macro and depth. The selfie is configured with 16 megapixels on the front perforation.

Versions and price of OPPO A74 5G

The OPPO A74 5G has been launched in Cambodia at a price of about 245 euros to the change in its 6 + 128 GB version. There is no news at the moment about the arrival of this phone to Europe But, given that OPPO usually brings its devices to our territory, the possibility should not be ruled out.

Via | GSMarena

