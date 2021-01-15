MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO A93: a new cheap 5G mobile, with a 90 Hz screen and great battery

By Brian Adam
0
48
OPPO A93: a new cheap 5G mobile, with a 90 Hz screen and great battery
Oppo A93: A New Cheap 5g Mobile, With A 90

Brian Adam
OPPO A93: a new cheap 5G mobile, with a 90 Hz screen and great battery

5G connectivity continues to expand for OPPO’s A series. The last to receive it is the new OPPO A93, one of the first to incorporate the Snapdragon 480, the 5G SoC for the entry range with which Qualcomm opened the year.

The OPPO A93 is the latest iteration of the same idea that we’ve been seeing since the second half of last year: a cheap mobile, 5G, with a large battery and a 90 Hz screen. All this, with a triple camera and lots of RAM.

OPPO A93 datasheet

OPPO A93

screen

6.5 “LCD
Full HD +
90 Hz
180 Hz tactile response

Dimensions and weight

162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
188 g

Processor

Snapdragon 480

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128/256 GB
MicroSD up to 256 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.7
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.4 portrait

Drums

5000 mAh
Fast charging 18W

OS

Android 11
ColorOS 11.1

Connectivity

5G
Wi-Fi ac
Bluetooth 5.1
Minijack
USB-C

Others

Side fingerprint reader

Price

From 254 euros to change

A 5G mobile with a 90 Hz screen

If until now the cheapest 5G mobiles were the territory of MediaTek Dimensity, the Snapdragon 480 It will make us see more and more phones in the budget mid-range with SoC signed by Qualcomm. The Vivo Y31S opened the ban, and OPPO continues the legacy with the more powerful OPPO A93. The eight cores at up to 2 GHz come well accompanied with 8 GB of RAM. Storage is available in two flavors: 128 or 256 GB, and with microSD expansion.

For the screen, the OPPO A93 opts for an LCD panel with a diagonal of 6.5 inches and Full HD + resolution. The refresh rate is increased from the usual 60 Hz to 90 Hz, in addition to the touch response frequency, which is 180 Hz.

screen

For the front camera, the OPPO A93 has a single lens, 8 megapixels and perforated in one corner from the screen. The fingerprint reader is located on one of the sides of the phone, on the power button.

Triple camera and a great battery

Triple chamber

Behind, the OPPO A93 incorporates a camera three lenses, with a 48 megapixel main sensor and aperture f / 1.7. It is accompanied by a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography and a third sensor, also 2 megapixels, for portrait mode.

The terminal can boast of having a large battery, with a 5,000 mAh capacity and the support for fast charging of 18W. Minijack connector for wired headphones and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity are included.

Versions and prices of OPPO A93

Oppoa93

The OPPO A93 has been announced in China, where it can be reserved in black, white and blue with a gradient effect. It is available in two variants of memory and storage, although we still have only the price of one of them:

  • OPPO A93 8 + 128GB: 1,999 yuan, about 254 euros to change

  • OPPO A93 8 + 256GB: price to be determined

More information | OPPO

