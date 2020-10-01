OPPO A93: a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and double front camera

OPPO, which has just made its Reno 4 family official in Spain, has presented the OPPO A93 in Vietnam, a new mid-range mobile with AMOLED screen and MediaTek processor. The proposal is above some of its brothers, such as the OPPO A72, recently arrived in Spain.

So let’s take a deep look at the characteristics and technical specifications of the OPPO A93, a mobile with good design, quad camera setup and 128 GB of base memory.

OPPO A93 datasheet

OPPO A93 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm

164 g SCREEN 6.43 inches

Full HD +

AMOLED PROCESSOR Mediatek Helio P95 INTERNAL MEMORY 128 GB UFS 2.1 RAM 8 GB LPDDR4X DRUMS 4,000 mAh

18W FRONT CAMERA 16 + 2 MP REAR CAMERA 48 MP

8 MP

2 MP

2 MP SOFTWARE Android 10

Color OS 7 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac

Bluetooth 5.1

A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

FM Radio PRICE 275 euros to change

AMOLED display and Mediatek on board

The OPPO A93 has a 6.43-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and AMOLED technology. In this case we did not find a high refresh rate, technology that is becoming so popular in the mid-range. Along with this panel comes a MediaTek processor, the Helio P95.

The OPPO A93 has a base configuration of 8 + 128 GB, good memories for the new OPPO mid-range

At the memory level we find 128 GB of internal memory with UFS 2.1 technology, as well as a configuration of 8 GB of RAM with LPDDR4X technology, good figures for a mid-range mobile. The battery is 4,000mAh with fast charging of 18W. They are not scandal figures, but it should be enough to withstand the day of use without minor problem.

Talking about mid-range cameras is talking about four sensors: main, wide angle, macro and depth. The OPPO A93 joins the mobiles in this extensive list of the quad camera. They could not miss the portrait mode, night mode and some dedicated artificial intelligence modes. On the front we have a double camera to enhance portrait mode.

At the software level we find Android 10 and OPPO’s customization layer, Color OS 7. It is a fairly dense and personalized layer, although it is increasingly turning towards native Android.

Versions and price of OPPO A93

The OPPO A93 has been presented in Vietnam and is sold for a price of about 275 euros at the exchange rate. There is no news yet about its international arrival, but looking at the company’s catalog Everything indicates that it will end up arriving in Spain.

