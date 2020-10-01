MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO A93: a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and double front camera

By Brian Adam
Oppo A93: A New Mid Range With Amoled Screen And Double

OPPO, which has just made its Reno 4 family official in Spain, has presented the OPPO A93 in Vietnam, a new mid-range...
OPPO, which has just made its Reno 4 family official in Spain, has presented the OPPO A93 in Vietnam, a new mid-range mobile with AMOLED screen and MediaTek processor. The proposal is above some of its brothers, such as the OPPO A72, recently arrived in Spain.

So let’s take a deep look at the characteristics and technical specifications of the OPPO A93, a mobile with good design, quad camera setup and 128 GB of base memory.

OPPO A93 datasheet

OPPO A93

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
164 g

SCREEN

6.43 inches
Full HD +
AMOLED

PROCESSOR

Mediatek Helio P95

INTERNAL MEMORY

128 GB UFS 2.1

RAM

8 GB LPDDR4X

DRUMS

4,000 mAh
18W

FRONT CAMERA

16 + 2 MP

REAR CAMERA

48 MP
8 MP
2 MP
2 MP

SOFTWARE

Android 10
Color OS 7

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
Bluetooth 5.1
A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
FM Radio

PRICE

275 euros to change

AMOLED display and Mediatek on board

Image 2020 10 01 12 27 57

The OPPO A93 has a 6.43-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and AMOLED technology. In this case we did not find a high refresh rate, technology that is becoming so popular in the mid-range. Along with this panel comes a MediaTek processor, the Helio P95.

The OPPO A93 has a base configuration of 8 + 128 GB, good memories for the new OPPO mid-range

At the memory level we find 128 GB of internal memory with UFS 2.1 technology, as well as a configuration of 8 GB of RAM with LPDDR4X technology, good figures for a mid-range mobile. The battery is 4,000mAh with fast charging of 18W. They are not scandal figures, but it should be enough to withstand the day of use without minor problem.

Image 2020 10 01 12 28 21

Talking about mid-range cameras is talking about four sensors: main, wide angle, macro and depth. The OPPO A93 joins the mobiles in this extensive list of the quad camera. They could not miss the portrait mode, night mode and some dedicated artificial intelligence modes. On the front we have a double camera to enhance portrait mode.

At the software level we find Android 10 and OPPO’s customization layer, Color OS 7. It is a fairly dense and personalized layer, although it is increasingly turning towards native Android.

Versions and price of OPPO A93

The OPPO A93 has been presented in Vietnam and is sold for a price of about 275 euros at the exchange rate. There is no news yet about its international arrival, but looking at the company’s catalog Everything indicates that it will end up arriving in Spain.

More information | OPPO

