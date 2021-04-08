OPPO and Vivo folding smartphones aim to debut this year

- Advertisement -

Although the arrival of the folding smartphone was somewhat delayed after the arrival of the first models, in addition to recent events on a global scale, it seems that the take-off of these terminals is already imminent, with the arrival of the Huawei Mate X2, the newcomer Mi Mix Fold, and according to the latest rumors, the imminent arrival of the first OPPO and Vivo folding.

Both companies have been advancing, both actively and because of third-party leaks, some details about their proactivity in the creation of these folding terminals, even OPPO showing a functional prototype back in 2019. However, it seems that both companies would have changed his early concepts to move away from this first type of folds.

According to the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OPPO is actually working on not one, but two folding phones. Both fold in like the Galaxy Z Fold, just in different sizes. One with a 7-inch unfolded screen is reportedly closer to mass production than the larger 8-inch model, but progress on both is said to be rapid. Although these are not the only concepts that OPPO is working on, with details also advanced about its first rollable phone.

On the other hand, Vivo would be focusing on a single folding smartphone, too. equipped with a large 8-inch screen. Although in this case we will find a small difference at the time of the fold, since according to the informant, it will have a second 6.5-inch screen on the outside.

Unfortunately, beyond the aesthetic section, for the moment no details on the internal components appear to have been released that these phones will equip. And it is that before abandoning the concept of a book-type folding smartphone, similar to that of Huawei phones, the possibility that OPPO’s folding terminal equipped with an emerging camera system had been considered, something that would be left behind with this new Format.

Thus, according to Digital Chat Station “the progress of these terminals is very fast”, and although it is still too early to talk about a specific date of commercializationEverything indicates that both companies will debut with their first folding smartphone before the end of the current year.