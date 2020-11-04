Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsungAndroidXiaomi

Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung’s Exynos chips in 2021

By Abraham
0
2
Samsung Exynos 9825.jpg
Samsung Exynos 9825.jpg

Must Read

Latest news

HAZ is born, the alliance that seeks to transform society through education

Brian Adam - 0
The Royal Theater of Madrid has been the setting chosen by some of the largest companies and foundations in our country for officially present...
Read more
Tech News

How not to have photos located: the question of GPS metadata

Brian Adam - 0
We delve into the unknown world of metadata to analyze a possible privacy problem of no small importance: the localization of photos. Virtually all smartphones...
Read more
Mobile

Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung’s Exynos chips in 2021

Abraham - 0
Samsung has been using Exynos chipsets in its Galaxy smartphones for many years and, although some manufacturers have used them as well, it has...
Read more
Entertainment

A new price hike is coming for Netflix subscriptions

Brian Adam - 0
Netflix seems to have taken a liking to touching prices every so often because just two years ago, In January 2019, North Americans already...
Read more
Abraham

Samsung has been using Exynos chipsets in its Galaxy smartphones for many years and, although some manufacturers have used them as well, it has been somewhat anecdotal. Now Business Korea newspaper has revealed that Samsung LSI, the division behind Exynos chips, plans to supply chips to Oppo and Xiaomi, in addition to the existing customer Vivo, starting next year. The focus of these new deals will be low-end Exynos chips for future smartphones of each brand. It’s unclear how many models will come with these chips, but launches are scheduled for the first half of 2021. Samsung currently ranks fourth in the chipmaker ranking behind Qualcomm, MediaTek, and HiSilicon, and wants to take advantage of Huawei’s situation. , which can no longer manufacture its own chips due to the American veto. Huawei represents a large part of the low-cost smartphone market, both within and outside of China. Without access to Google and without being able to manufacture their own HiSilicon chips, users could look to other brands. The latest market data shows that Xiaomi has already started to absorb most of those sales, but Oppo and Vivo intend to do something similar. To achieve this, all three brands need more chips, and that’s where Exynos comes in. Business Korea claims that Samsung LSI has “competitively priced” its Exynos chips to make them competitive alternatives to MediaTek and Qualcomm chips.

Related Articles

Latest news

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro brings a storage chip never seen before

Abraham - 0
Huawei presented a few days ago the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which has now been disassembled in a new video published on the Bilibili...
Read more
Android

These are the 10 most powerful Android smartphones [November 2020]

Abraham - 0
The famous smartphone performance benchmark AnTuTu has published the ranking of the most powerful smartphones on the market based on data collected during the...
Read more
Android

OPPO K7x: a new cheap 5G mobile with a 90 Hz screen and a great battery

Brian Adam - 0
In August, OPPO announced its new affordable 5G mobile: the OPPO K7x with Snapdragon 765G. Less than three months later, the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©