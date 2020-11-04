Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung’s Exynos chips in 2021

Samsung has been using Exynos chipsets in its Galaxy smartphones for many years and, although some manufacturers have used them as well, it has been somewhat anecdotal. Now Business Korea newspaper has revealed that Samsung LSI, the division behind Exynos chips, plans to supply chips to Oppo and Xiaomi, in addition to the existing customer Vivo, starting next year. The focus of these new deals will be low-end Exynos chips for future smartphones of each brand. It’s unclear how many models will come with these chips, but launches are scheduled for the first half of 2021. Samsung currently ranks fourth in the chipmaker ranking behind Qualcomm, MediaTek, and HiSilicon, and wants to take advantage of Huawei’s situation. , which can no longer manufacture its own chips due to the American veto. Huawei represents a large part of the low-cost smartphone market, both within and outside of China. Without access to Google and without being able to manufacture their own HiSilicon chips, users could look to other brands. The latest market data shows that Xiaomi has already started to absorb most of those sales, but Oppo and Vivo intend to do something similar. To achieve this, all three brands need more chips, and that’s where Exynos comes in. Business Korea claims that Samsung LSI has “competitively priced” its Exynos chips to make them competitive alternatives to MediaTek and Qualcomm chips.