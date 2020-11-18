OPPO AR Glass 2021: This is how the new Augmented Reality glasses are

OPPO today celebrated its second edition of OPPO Inno Day, in which the company presented the technology it is working on through some concept products. First of all, OPPO today presented OPPO AR Glass 2021, a new Augmented Reality glasses that connect to the smartphone via a USB-C cable and present important improvements over the previous generation. First, the weight has been reduced by 75% and, according to the company, they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. In addition, OPPO has improved CPU and GPU performance by 40 percent. As explained by the company, watching a video with these glasses is equivalent to watching a 90-inch television at a distance of about 3 meters. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

It has a good number of sensors and is capable of tracking the movement of the hands through 21 control points – 4 on each finger – with a delay of only a few milliseconds with respect to the movement. OPPO uses a proprietary system called SLAM to map the environment, and offers a precision of centimeters and only 1º when positioning objects in 3D space. The company plans to release these glasses next year, and will offer an SDK for developers to create content.