Latest newsTech NewsMobile

OPPO AR Glass 2021: This is how the new Augmented Reality glasses are

By Abraham
0
5
Teknofilo Image 002 2.jpg
Teknofilo Image 002 2.jpg

Must Read

iphone

Apple patents a case that speeds up the operation of the iPhone

Abraham - 0
According to a recent patent from Apple, the company is considering making a case that would allow an iPhone to run faster without the...
Read more
Latest news

OPPO AR Glass 2021: This is how the new Augmented Reality glasses are

Abraham - 0
OPPO today celebrated its second edition of OPPO Inno Day, in which the company presented the technology it is working on through some concept...
Read more
Tech News

Ways to Open Windows 10 File Explorer

Brian Adam - 0
The file manager is one of the fundamental parts for any user of Windows 10, since it is the place where we can manage...
Read more
Mobile

You should never use a case of this type on your mobile according to Huawei

Abraham - 0
A Huawei executive has responded to a question from a user on Weibo about whether a particular case is appropriate for his newly purchased...
Read more
Abraham

OPPO today celebrated its second edition of OPPO Inno Day, in which the company presented the technology it is working on through some concept products. First of all, OPPO today presented OPPO AR Glass 2021, a new Augmented Reality glasses that connect to the smartphone via a USB-C cable and present important improvements over the previous generation. First, the weight has been reduced by 75% and, according to the company, they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. In addition, OPPO has improved CPU and GPU performance by 40 percent. As explained by the company, watching a video with these glasses is equivalent to watching a 90-inch television at a distance of about 3 meters. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

It has a good number of sensors and is capable of tracking the movement of the hands through 21 control points – 4 on each finger – with a delay of only a few milliseconds with respect to the movement. OPPO uses a proprietary system called SLAM to map the environment, and offers a precision of centimeters and only 1º when positioning objects in 3D space. The company plans to release these glasses next year, and will offer an SDK for developers to create content.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

iphone

Apple patents a case that speeds up the operation of the iPhone

Abraham - 0
According to a recent patent from Apple, the company is considering making a case that would allow an iPhone to run faster without the...
Read more
Latest news

BRAZIL’S REPORT: Victory by center parties, but don’t look at Bolsonaro’s decision

Brian Adam - 0
And Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump is not to be seen as a sign that Jair Bolsonaro will struggle to reach his second...
Read more
Latest news

BBVA shows Santander and HSBC how to leave the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Historically, European immigrants moved west to seek their luck. BBVA is taking the opposite route after selling its US subsidiary to PNC...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©