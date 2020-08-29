Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Oppo arrives in Mexico with its ‘premium’ line of smartphones

By Brian Adam
The Chinese company Oppo, recognized for offering innovative products with unique technologies, reaches Mexico –The first country in the American continent where it will be present– with its premium line of smartphones made up of three models, among which its flagship team stands out: Oppo N1.

Upgrade. Watch here the video of the presentation that took place in Mexico City, at the Telcel Theater.

The Oppo N1 is characterized by being the only one in the world that integrates a rotating camera, up to 206 degrees, of 13 megapixels and a touch panel on the back, with which you can control some actions on the screen. Also, it comes with the remote control O-Click, to activate some functions of the equipment and take photos or video without holding it in hand. It works with the ColorOS operating system, based on Android.

The other two models that complete the line are the Oppo Find 5 Mini, with 4.7-inch Full HD screen, quad-core processor, 1 GB RAM and 8 megapixel camera; and the Oppo Neo, of which it is worth highlighting its 4.5-inch screen, which can be used even with gloves on, in addition to its dual-core processor, 5-megapixel camera and the peculiarity that it gives the exact climate of the moment.

Patricia Hevia Coto, director of Telcel’s Region 9, thanked Oppo for choosing Telcel as the gateway for its launch in the American continent and added that “with the coverage, quality and service of Telcel’s cell phone, we guarantee the best platform for the take-off of the brand ”.

The three innovative devices are available in the 345 Customer Service Centers and Authorized Telcel Distributors from all over the country, and for its launch, 18 months warranty If you buy your equipment within the first 90 days of sale (later, this will be 12 months).

