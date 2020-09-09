MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM

By Brian Adam
0
8
OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM
Oppo F17 And F17 Pro: Two New Mid Range With 30w

Must Read

Tech News

Amazon: Up to 500 Euros discount on 65-inch and 55-inch LG OLED CX TVs with soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon's offer on the iPhone 11 Pro is joined by other interesting promotions offered by Jeff Bezos' online store. This time we move...
Read more
Android

OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM

Brian Adam - 0
OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM OPPO has just made its two new mid-range terminals official: The...
Read more
Android

Samsung presents the new Odyssey G5 QLED gaming monitor with Flicker-Free

Brian Adam - 0
More announcements from the Samsung front. After the presentation of The Terrace, the Korean giant has renewed the line of Odyssey gaming monitors, with...
Read more
Health

Eating junk food could make you age faster

Brian Adam - 0
A new peer-reviewed study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in which the authors found a link between the consumption of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM

OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM

OPPO has just made its two new mid-range terminals official: The OPPO F17 and OPPO F17 Pro, terminals that were leaked a few weeks ago. These are two similar proposals at the design level although with some internal differences. Among the most outstanding features of this F series we find 30W fast charge, quad camera and a quite striking design.

So let’s review the characteristics and technical specifications of these two new models, the OPPO F17 and OPPO F17 Pro, to find out what these two new mid-range alternatives have to offer the market.

Data sheet of the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro

OPPO F17OPPO F17 PRO
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
163 g		160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
SCREEN6.44 ”
sAMOLED
Drop notch		6.43 ”
sAMOLED
Double perforation
PROCESSORQualcomm Snapdragon 662MediaTek Helio P95
BATTERY4,000mAh
30W		4,000mAh
30W
MEMORIES8 + 128 GB4 + 64 GB
4 + 128 GB
6 + 128 GB
8 + 128 GB
REAR CAMERA16 MP
8 MP UGA
2 MP macro
2 MP depth		48 MP
8 MP UGA
2 MP macro
2 MP depth
FRONT CAMERA16 MP16 MP
2 MP
OPERATING SYSTEMColorOS 7
Android 10		ColorOS 7
Android 10
PRICENot available265 euros to change

Two very different brains and 4,000mAh for both

Oppo

The OPPO F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, with a double perforation in its upper left corner that hides two camera sensors. Under the screen we have a fingerprint reader and, in the case of the standard model, we have 6.44 inches, Super AMOLED technology and a small notch at the top.

MediaTek for the Pro model, Qualcomm for the F17. Both mid-range processors, but with good memory configurations

The brain of the OPPO F17 Pro is the MediaTek Helio P95, a 12 nanometer processor with eight cores at a maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz. In the case of the standard model, the OPPO F17, we have a Qualcomm Snadpragon 662, another Octa-Core, this time at 2.0 GHz. In design they are quite different, with a leather finish on the OPPO F17 and plastic on the Pro model.

At the internal memory level the OPPO F17 Pro has a base configuration of 8 + 128 GB, while the OPPO F17 starts from 4 + 64 GB. However, in the case of the F17 it can be up to 8 + 128 GB, so the versions can be equated.

Four cameras on the back with a known configuration and the promise of Android 11

Image 2020 09 02 16 29 21

The mid-range 2020 is characterized by the quadruple camera, and OPPO has wanted to get on this bandwagon with its new F series. Both models have four cameras, with a 48 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel accessory sensors, one macro and one depth.

Only the Pro model has a double front camera, the F17 has a sensor inside the drop notch

In the front camera of the Pro model we have two sensors: one with 16 megapixels and the other with 2 megapixels. The standard model has only a 16 megapixel sensor for the selfie, losing the secondary sensor.

If we talk about software, it is striking at the software level that OPPO promises that the F17 Pro will be one of the first phones on the market with Android 11. Both terminals come out of the box, yes, with Android 10 and the latest version of ColorOS.

Versions and price of OPPO F17 and F17 Pro

The OPPO F17 and F17 Pro have just been presented in India and there is still no news about their possible arrival in Europe. He The exchange price is 265 euros for the Pro model, no news yet on the normal model. The colors to choose will be white, blue and black for the Pro model and gray, blue and orange for the F17.

Related Articles

Tech News

Amazon: Up to 500 Euros discount on 65-inch and 55-inch LG OLED CX TVs with soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon's offer on the iPhone 11 Pro is joined by other interesting promotions offered by Jeff Bezos' online store. This time we move...
Read more
Android

Samsung presents the new Odyssey G5 QLED gaming monitor with Flicker-Free

Brian Adam - 0
More announcements from the Samsung front. After the presentation of The Terrace, the Korean giant has renewed the line of Odyssey gaming monitors, with...
Read more
Health

Eating junk food could make you age faster

Brian Adam - 0
A new peer-reviewed study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in which the authors found a link between the consumption of...
Read more
Android

Flying over the Los Angeles airport in a jetpack, touched by two airliners

Brian Adam - 0
It is incredible what happened over the weekend in the skies of Los Angeles International Airport. A boy, in fact, it was raised about...
Read more
Android

Do you know how to use Google Lens through Safari on your iPhone or iPad?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has spent years exploring photographic recognition technologies that allow its algorithm to know what appears in a photo or video, in such a...
Read more
Android

India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

Brian Adam - 0
After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©