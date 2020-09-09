OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM

OPPO has just made its two new mid-range terminals official: The OPPO F17 and OPPO F17 Pro, terminals that were leaked a few weeks ago. These are two similar proposals at the design level although with some internal differences. Among the most outstanding features of this F series we find 30W fast charge, quad camera and a quite striking design.

So let’s review the characteristics and technical specifications of these two new models, the OPPO F17 and OPPO F17 Pro, to find out what these two new mid-range alternatives have to offer the market.

Data sheet of the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro

OPPO F17 OPPO F17 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm

163 g 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm SCREEN 6.44 ”

sAMOLED

Drop notch 6.43 ”

sAMOLED

Double perforation PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio P95 BATTERY 4,000mAh

30W 4,000mAh

30W MEMORIES 8 + 128 GB 4 + 64 GB

4 + 128 GB

6 + 128 GB

8 + 128 GB REAR CAMERA 16 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP depth 48 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP depth FRONT CAMERA 16 MP 16 MP

2 MP OPERATING SYSTEM ColorOS 7

Android 10 ColorOS 7

Android 10 PRICE Not available 265 euros to change

Two very different brains and 4,000mAh for both

The OPPO F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, with a double perforation in its upper left corner that hides two camera sensors. Under the screen we have a fingerprint reader and, in the case of the standard model, we have 6.44 inches, Super AMOLED technology and a small notch at the top.

MediaTek for the Pro model, Qualcomm for the F17. Both mid-range processors, but with good memory configurations

The brain of the OPPO F17 Pro is the MediaTek Helio P95, a 12 nanometer processor with eight cores at a maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz. In the case of the standard model, the OPPO F17, we have a Qualcomm Snadpragon 662, another Octa-Core, this time at 2.0 GHz. In design they are quite different, with a leather finish on the OPPO F17 and plastic on the Pro model.

At the internal memory level the OPPO F17 Pro has a base configuration of 8 + 128 GB, while the OPPO F17 starts from 4 + 64 GB. However, in the case of the F17 it can be up to 8 + 128 GB, so the versions can be equated.

Four cameras on the back with a known configuration and the promise of Android 11

The mid-range 2020 is characterized by the quadruple camera, and OPPO has wanted to get on this bandwagon with its new F series. Both models have four cameras, with a 48 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel accessory sensors, one macro and one depth.

Only the Pro model has a double front camera, the F17 has a sensor inside the drop notch

In the front camera of the Pro model we have two sensors: one with 16 megapixels and the other with 2 megapixels. The standard model has only a 16 megapixel sensor for the selfie, losing the secondary sensor.

If we talk about software, it is striking at the software level that OPPO promises that the F17 Pro will be one of the first phones on the market with Android 11. Both terminals come out of the box, yes, with Android 10 and the latest version of ColorOS.

Versions and price of OPPO F17 and F17 Pro

The OPPO F17 and F17 Pro have just been presented in India and there is still no news about their possible arrival in Europe. He The exchange price is 265 euros for the Pro model, no news yet on the normal model. The colors to choose will be white, blue and black for the Pro model and gray, blue and orange for the F17.