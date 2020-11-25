OPPO has no plans to launch its roll-up smartphone commercially

Last week, OPPO announced its first rollable smartphone called OPPO X 2021 on the occasion of its Inno Day 2020 innovation event. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen that “unrolls” horizontally to offer a 7.4-inch screen. . It is an alternative to current folding phones, but not one that you will be able to buy in the short term. In a conversation with Android Authority, OPPO has indicated that it has no plans to commercially launch a rollable smartphone in the near future. “Although there are no plans for its commercialization in the short term, it will serve as a guide for the transformation and evolution of future product form factors,” said the company. “Marketing requires market research and business justification, and may take some time,” Oppo added. In other words, it sounds like the company is not sure that there is a market for this smartphone. This could be due to its potential price, which we assume would be quite high. At the very least, Oppo will be able to use the roll-up phone concept as a reference to explore other phone designs. Oppo also confirmed that it is currently using a “plastic surface for the screen” but is using a “hard cover” to improve resistance. This suggests that roll-up phone screens will have the same durability as folding ones.