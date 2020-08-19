OPPO K7 5G: Snapdragon 765G processor and four cameras for the new 5G terminal from the Asian manufacturer

OPPO has announced a new terminal that comes to expand its already extensive collection. A brand that gains integers in popularity in the markets and that now announces, without making much noise, yes, a new smartphone. This is the OPPO K7 5G.

As the name itself indicates, we are facing a terminal with 5G connectivity Thanks to the SoC that mounts inside, a Qualcomm 765G with the Snapdragon seal, the same heart that for example carries the OnePlus Nord that we saw a few days ago. But let’s learn more about the OPPO K7 5G.

OPPO K7 5G datasheet

OPPO K7 5G screen AMOLED 6.5 inches

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 160.3 x 74.35 x 7.97 mm.

180 g Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8 GB Storage 128 or 256 GB Frontal camera 32 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 48 MP f / 2.2

8 MP f / 2.4 wide-angle

2 MP macro

2 MP support Battery 4,025 mAh with 30W fast charge Operating system Android 10 + Color OS 7 Connectivity 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, Minijack Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price 243 or 280 euros to change

Four cameras and a refined design

The OPPO K7 5G is a terminal with a conservative design. The front, all screen, with a diagonal of 6.5 inches and Full HD + resolution, it is only altered by the hole to house the 32-megapixel front camera, since the fingerprint reader is located under the screen.

It is a thin device, according to OPPO it shows a profile of only 7.97 mm thick that make it one of the thinnest 5G models on the market.

Inside it hides the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that is so popular lately. A SoC accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and storage capacities of 128 and 256 GB. It is in charge of offering 5G connectivity to the device.

In the multimedia section, you have to talk about a set of four cameras. A module consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel camera to complement depth.

The whole set works thanks to OPPO’s customization layer, ColorOS 7, which this time comes with the base of Android 10. The OPPO K7 has a 4,025 mAh battery inside that also has support for 30W fast charging and as a curiosity, it integrates a 3.5 mm headphone jack that It will allow us to continue using the classic headphones that we keep at home. In terms of connectivity, we are talking about support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-C connector.

Price and availability

For those who are interested, the OPPO K7 5G will be released in China on August 11 and will be priced at 1,999 yuan, which is about 243 euros to change or 2,299 yuan, about 280 euros, in the case of the model with 256 GB of capacity. It will arrive in Sea Night, Mystery Black, Flowing Cloud, Flow Flame and Perak Lemon colours.

Track | Gizmochina