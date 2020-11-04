MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO K7x: a new cheap 5G mobile with a 90 Hz screen and a great battery

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OPPO K7x: a new cheap 5G mobile with a 90 Hz screen and a great battery

In August, OPPO announced its new affordable 5G mobile: the OPPO K7x with Snapdragon 765G. Less than three months later, the company has released a related model and even cheaper, the new OPPO K7x.

The OPPO K7x is also a cheap mobile, although unlike the OPPO K7, 5G connectivity is achieved here thanks to a MediaTek SoC, the Dimensity 720. Another strong point of this terminal is that the screen refresh rate rises to 90 Hz.

OPPO K7x datasheet

OPPO K7x

screen

6.5 “LCD
Full HD +
90 Hz
Touch sampling 180 Hz

Dimensions and weight

162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm.
194 g.

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 720

RAM

6 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.7
8 MP f / 2.2 UGA
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome

Battery

5000 mAh
Quick charge VOOC 4.0 (30W)

OS

Android 10
ColorOS 7.2

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5
Minijack
USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side

Price

From 191 euros to change

90 Hz display

The technical specification sheet of the OPPO K7x does not differ too much from that of the OPPO K7, although one of the main differences is in the display. Instead of AMOLED, it has LCD, although with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Touch sampling is also increased beyond the standard 60 Hz, reaching 180 Hz in this case.

Otherwise, the diagonal remains at the 6.5 inches and with Full HD + resolution. Another change with respect to the OPPO K7 is that the front camera is mounted in a hole in the screen in one corner, while it was mounted in a drop notch in the previous model.

K7x5g

In cameras, OPPO repeats the formula of so many other mid-range of its series, with a camera quad with 48 megapixel main sensor, accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a fourth 2 megapixel monochrome sensor for portraits. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels.

A great battery

Oppok7x2

OPPO has opted this time for MediaTek, including its 5G processor for mid-range mobiles, the Dimensity 720. It is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, without microSD.

The OPPO K7x bets on a large capacity battery, with 5,000 mAh and support for the in-house VOOC 4.0 fast charge, which can charge up to 30W. The connector is USB-C and the terminal supports reverse charging.

Versions and prices of the OPPO K7x

Oppok7xcolors

The OPPO K7x has been announced in China, where it will go on sale on November 11 in the colors black and blue and an official price of 1,499 yuan, about 191 euros to change, although initially it will be sold reduced to 1,399 yuan (178 euros).

More information | OPPO

