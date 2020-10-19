Oppo launches its first QLED 4K Smart TVs and high-end headphones

OPPO It is one of the most advanced manufacturers in the world in terms of technology. The company has mobiles with the most advanced functions, and today they have announced that they are entering the market of 4K Smart TV with televisions QLED , in addition to launching new high-end wireless headphones.

Under the slogan “One More Step”, OPPO today announced in China its new OPPO TV S1 Y OPPO TV R1 with ColorOS as an operating system, thus expanding its range of devices. With this, now the manufacturer offers smartphones, televisions, headphones and watches, all with modern and advanced designs.

Oppo TV S1

The OPPO TV S1 television is the more advanced of the two models, with a size of 65 inches, 4K resolution and QLED panel with Quantum Dot. Thanks to this, the TV offers excellent color reproduction and a high level of brightness, reproducing 120% of the NTSC spectrum. The TV also has HDMI 2.1, so it is compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X to play in 4K at 120 Hz. Also supports VRR to adjust the frequency of the TV to the FPS of the games and avoid tearing. The maximum brightness is 1,500 nits, being compatible with all HDR standards. At the top it has a retractable camera to make video calls.

On a sound level, the TV also offers excellent performance thanks to its partnership with Dynaudio. The S1 equips 18 stereo speakers to have surround sound, offering a power of 85 W with compatibility with Dolby Atmos sound thanks to the 5.1.2 configuration it uses. Inside it equips a processor MediaTek MT9950, capable of reproducing content in 8K at 60 FPS, in addition to having WiFi 6. Turning on the TV is ultra-fast, starting in just one second. It also equips 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

Its price is 7,999 yuan, about 1,015 euros to change. For a limited time you can get it for 6,999 yuan, about 888 euros.

OPPO TV R1

As for the OPPO TV R1, these televisions use conventional LCD panels, with 4K resolution and an almost frameless design with a screen that occupies 96% of the front, in addition to reproducing 93% of the DCI-P3 spectrum. It uses a 4-core processor, and it also incorporates WiFi 6 and Dolby sound. Its price is 3,299 yuan (419 euros) for the 55-inch model, and 4,299 yuan (546 euros) for the 65-inch. Both are already on sale in China.

New OPPO Enco X TWS Earphones

Beyond Smart TV, OPPO has also announced headphones. The Enco X have been optimized by Dynaudio, and offers music with Hi-Fi quality and supports the LHDC codec. They have been created using the DBEE 3.0 sound system. The headphones boast a latency of just 94 ms, and the battery lasts up to 5.5 hours per charge with noise cancellation turned off. With the charging case, the duration can be extended to 25 hours without noise cancellation, and 20 hours with cancellation activated. The case supports wireless charging.

Its price is 999 yuan, about 127 euros to change, and it is already on sale in China.

OPPO Watch RX

Finally, OPPO has also confirmed its new smartwatch, the OPPO Watch RX, with a 43mm screen and a 1.28-inch AMOLED panel. It uses the ColorOS Watch 1.5 operating system, and features custom dials, new sports modes, and a wide variety of apps.