Oppo presents an extensible smartphone concept and AR glasses

Oppo today celebrated its INNO DAY 2020 in Shenzhen with the claim of “Technology for Humanity, Goodness for the World”, and has taken the opportunity to reveal some of the products in which it works and that have to do with gadgets destined to mark and revolutionize the sector in the coming times. Neither more nor less, that we have been able to see the first concept of smartphone with an extendable and roll-up screen, in addition to augmented reality glasses.

The main idea of ​​the event has revolved around what from the brand define as “3 + N + X”, which is nothing other than “the three fundamental capabilities of software, hardware and services in the cloud “working in a coordinated way. The letter” N “comes to refer to the” existing experience […] including machine learning, augmented reality and its cloud. “And finally, the” X “refers to the brand’s ability to differentiate itself, thanks to technologies such as fast charging. VOOC.

Amazing mobile with extendable screen

It is clear that the future of mobiles involves the application of folding and roll-up screen technologies that will allow us to have smartphones that open and close, or become more or less large, depending on our needs. A proof of this is the Oppo X 2021 that is capable of turning its 6.7-inch OLED screen (like an iPhone 12 Pro Max) into a mini tablet with panel of 7.4.

# OPPOX2021 😯🔥 pic.twitter.com/vOnmi4apnJ

– Ben Geskin 📸📱⌚️ (@BenGeskin) November 17, 2020

This milestone is possible thanks to three technologies patented by the Chinese: on the one hand the so-called “Powertrain Roll Motor”, which hides a “2-in-1 plate and high-strength Warp Track screen laminate”, and on the other a “retractable storage design that offers new possibilities for cameras, batteries, speakers and cell phone antennas.” The result is a mobile capable of “adjusting the size of the screen according to its real needs”.

Other technologies on the way

In addition to that new concept of smartphone, the so-called Oppo AR Glass 2021 could be seen. It is a “compact and ultralight” gadget that weighs just 117 grams and is capable of allowing the user to interact naturally with the environment, thanks to a series of gestures and an advanced spatial location experience.

New augmented reality glasses from Oppo. Oppo

Glasses They come equipped with two fisheye lenses, a depth sensor (ToF) and another more RGB. Together they can carry out “three-dimensional spatial” location calculations in milliseconds and adapt the information we want to have in view within what we see in the real world. In this way it is integrated in a natural and intuitive way that offers, according to the manufacturer, a completely transparent experience for the user.

>