Oppo presents its Find 7 smartphone, which delivers 50 megapixel images

The brand Oppo announced today, in China, its latest creation in the field of smartphones: the Oppo Find 7, which really integrates aspects that surprise at first glance, such as a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) display and the brand new processor Qualcomm Sanpdragon 801 at 2.5 GHz.

Integrates a camera 13 megapixels that records video in 4K, but that’s not all, you can convert photos into images of 50 megapixels (Out of 10 you quickly grab, using your software, select four to create this high-resolution graphic.)

Other interesting aspects are: memory 3GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD cards up to 128 GB (to store all high resolution photos), 3000 mAh battery and operating system ColorOS 1.2, based on Android 4.3.

With all these features, this phone comes to compete with the other high-end models in at least three respects: processing, image quality and battery performance.

The brand of Chinese origin, which recently arrived in Mexico, also presented a diminished version of its new “star”: the Oppo Find 7a, which comes with a processor Qualcomm Sanpdragon 800 at 2.3 GHz, 2 GB RAM, Full HD screen (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2800 mAh battery and 16 GB internal storage.

These phones are expected to be available in the various global markets through mid april this year.

Would you like to have the Oppo Find 7 to have 50 megapixel images?