Oppo Reno 4 and 4 Pro, global versions announced with Snapdragon 720G

Oppo Reno 4 finally has an official global version coming soon in western markets and beyond. Compared to the Chinese version there are significant differences, such as the position of the camera and the processor, which will not be the Snapdragon 765G but the Snapdragon 720G not 5G-ready and less powerful.

In June Oppo Reno 4 had been presented to the public with it 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, triple rear camera (48MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth sensor), dual 32MP + 2MP front camera for depth and Snapdragon 765G processor combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

The global variant instead will have a 2.3GHz octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, with support for two nano-SIMs and, surprisingly, also a third slot for microSD. The Full HD + screen will always be 6.4 inches with 32MP + 2MP dual front cameras for depth. At the rear, the photographic sector will be the same as the Oppo Reno 4 launched on the Chinese market, but with an additional 2 MP depth sensor.

Finally, the supplied battery will be from 4015mAh and supports VOOC 4.0 fast charging at 30W. Other features are the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack and, surprisingly, also a pair of earphones in the package.

As for Oppo Reno 4 Pro Global, however, it will have one 6.5-inch Super AMOLED curved screen with 90Hz refresh rate, rear quad-camera (48MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP) and Sony IMX616 front 32MP sensor, the same mounted on OnePlus Nord. Processor side is always the Snapdragon 720G, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable memory. Finally, the 4000mAh battery will support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging that can recharge your smartphone 100% in 25 minutes.

Oppo Reno 4 is currently available for pre-order in Thailand, but should also become available for the rest of the world starting August 5th. For those who pre-order it, there may also be small gifts from OPPO, such as JBL speakers. The sale price should be around 325 Euros (but may be subject to change), while the colors available are Galactic Blue and Space Black.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro instead is now available in India but will also arrive in the rest of the world shortly price of about 400 Euros, also in this case subject to modifications, and in the colors Starry Night and Silky Black