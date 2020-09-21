MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO Reno 4 SE: now cheaper and with Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor

By Brian Adam
OPPO Reno 4 SE: now cheaper and with Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor
Oppo Reno 4 Se: Now Cheaper And With Mediatek Dimensity

Flash promo on ASUS RoG Phone II: bundled with Gamepad at 649 Euro!

Brian Adam - 0
Promo flash proposed by ASUS on the Strix Edition of the ASUS ROG Phone II. Until 9:30 today, Monday 21 September, it will...
OPPO Reno 4 SE: now cheaper and with Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor

Brian Adam - 0
The OPPO Reno 4 family continues to grow with the new OPPO Reno 4 SE, in theory the most modest model of...
NVIDIA, RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 in comparison: benchmark and first review

Brian Adam - 0
After the benchmarks related to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, it's time to deal with those related to GeForce RTX 3090 video card, comparing...
Here are all the space missions that have visited Venus

Brian Adam - 0
The "twin" of the Earth, Venus, has always aroused great curiosity in all human beings. For this reason, over the years the hell...
OPPO Reno 4 SE: now cheaper and with Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor

The OPPO Reno 4 family continues to grow with the new OPPO Reno 4 SE, in theory the most modest model of the series despite maintaining the 5G connectivity. Of course, this time from MediaTek, with the Dimensity 720 processor on board.

The OPPO Reno 4 SE is a new 5G mid-range terminal that stands out for its 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, a 48-megapixel triple camera and a battery that includes support for 65W fast charge.

OPPO Reno 4 SE datasheet

OPPO Reno 4 SE

screen

AMOLED 6.43 “
Full HD +
180 Hz tactile response

Dimensions and weight

160.5 x 73.9 x 7.85 mm
169 g

Processor

Dimensity 720

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128/256 GB

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.4

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.7
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle 119º
2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Battery

4300 mAh
Fast charge 65W

Operating system

Android 10
ColorOS 7.1

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

From 312 euros to change

An OPPO Reno 4 with MediaTek

Reindeer

Until now, the OPPO Reno 4 series has had two protagonists: the OPPO Reno 4 and the OPPO Reno 4 Pro. The Chinese and global models have some changes in the specifications, although they all agreed on something: 5G connectivity thanks to a Qualcomm SoC . The OPPO Reno 4 SE changes sides and bets on MediaTek, specifically, the MediaTek Dimenstity 720.

This processor is accompanied 8 GB RAM and an amount of storage to choose between 128 or 256 GB, without support for memory cards. The screen is AMOLED, with a diagonal of 6.43 inches and Full HD + resolution and, although finally its refreshment remains at the standard 60 Hz, the touch response frequency is 180 Hz.

Charge up to 65W

Cameras

For cameras, the OPPO Reno 4 SE bets on a triple combination with a module for cameras that changes format (it is now square). We have a 48 megapixel main sensor with aperture of f / 1.7, an 8 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle and a third 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography. In front, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter is incorporated, perforated in the screen.

A strong point of the OPPO Reno 4 SE is in the battery. Technically, it is two 2150 mAh batteries, so we have a total capacity of 4300 mAh and with support for fast charging of 65W. The OPPO Reno 4 SE does not forget the headphone jack and the fingerprint reader is included under the screen.

Versions and prices of the OPPO Reno 4 SE

Colorsopporeno4se

The OPPO Reno 4 SE has been officially announced for the moment in China, where it can already be reserved in two storage variants. The colors in which it is available are blue, white and black, and these are their prices:

  • OPPO Reno 4 SE 8 + 128 GB, 2,499 yuan, about 311 euros to change.

  • OPPO Reno 4 SE 8 + 256 GB, 2,799 yuan, about 349 euros to change.

More information | OPPO

