OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +: two beasts with a high refresh rate and a spectacular design

OPPO has just presented the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +, its new series of high-end devices with 5G connectivity. It is the successors of the previous Reno 4 series, greatly refining the design and improving the technical characteristics.

So let’s see the characteristics and specifications of the two models, since there are several differences in sight, even though they both come to compete on the front line.

Data sheet of the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 5 Pro + 5G

OPPO Reno5 Pro OPPO Reno5 Pro + screen 6.55-inch AMOLED

FullHD +

Refresh at 90Hz 6.55-inch AMOLED

FullHD +

Refresh at 90Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Snapdragon 865 Versions 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB Soon Rear camera 64 megapixels

8 megapixel ultra wide angle

2 megapixel macro

2 megapixel mono 50 megapixel IMX766

16 megapixel ultra wide angle

13 megapixel telephoto

2 megapixel bokeh Frontal camera 32 megapixels 32 megapixels software Android 11

ColorOS 11 Android 11

ColorOS 11 Dimensions and weight 159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm

173 grams 159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99 mm

184 grams Battery 4250 mAh

65W fast charge 4,500 mAh

65W fast charge Connectivity and sound 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

USB type C 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

USB type C Others On-screen fingerprint reader On-screen fingerprint reader Price 8 GB + 128 GB: 429.75 euros to change

12 GB + 256 GB: 480.32 euros to change Determined

Two “Pro” mobiles with different hearts

The OPPO Reno 5 Pro share 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. In the same way, the dimensions are very similar, with less than 16 centimeters (by the hair) for both models and weight of 173 and 184 grams, respectively. The connectivity is also identical, as well as the 65W fast charge section and the fingerprint reader under the screen.

The processor is the main difference between both models: pure power in both, but with different manufacturers

At the processor level there are notable differences. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, the most powerful platform of the Chinese brand. This processor allows 5G connectivity and is a real beast to compete with the best of Qualcomm. For its part, the Reno 5 Pro + model has the Snapdragon 865 inside.

There are also differences in battery, with 4,5000mAh in the Pro + model and 4,300mAh in the standard OPPO Reno 5 Pro. Both come from the factory with ColorOS 11, based on Android 11, the latest version of Google’s operating system. Regarding the memories, configurations of up to 12 GB of RAM in both, with a base 128 GB in the Pro model and 256 GB in the Pro +.

Four cameras in both, but with differences

At the photographic level, both mobiles integrate a quadruple camera system, with differences in almost all the sensors. The OPPO Reno 5 Pro integrates a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and two secondary sensors: macro and mono, of two megapixels. Compared to the Pro model, the main sensor is 50 megapixels, but the wide angle goes to 16 megapixels, has a 13 megapixel telephoto and with a 2 megapixel bokeh sensor.

The selfie is identical. A 32 megapixel camera in the front hole of the two phones.

Price and availability of OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +

These are the prices of the OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +, although there is no news yet about its arrival in Europe.