MobileAndroidTech News

OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +: two beasts with a high refresh rate and a spectacular design

By Brian Adam
0
6
OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +: two beasts with a high refresh rate and a spectacular design
Oppo Reno 5 Pro And Reno 5 Pro +: Two

Must Read

Android

OPPO Reno5 5G, a mid-range mobile and exquisite design that offers level hardware with Android 11 as standard

Brian Adam - 0
The successful Reno range has just won a renewal in China: OPPO has unveiled in its country the OPPO Reno5 5G, Reno5...
Read more
Android

How to record calls natively on a Huawei mobile with EMUI

Brian Adam - 0
If you need to record calls on an Android mobile, the best thing that can happen to you is that the mobile...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Moto Buds Charge: some original wireless headphones that you can charge with your smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
The activity of product presentations continues that is being frantic in 2020 despite Covid-19, proof of this is the arrival in Spain, by...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung confirmed to launch the Galaxy S21 on January 14

Brian Adam - 0
After a long chain of rumors regarding the launch date of the Galaxy S21. One of the most important Samsung stores...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +: two beasts with a high refresh rate and a spectacular design

OPPO has just presented the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +, its new series of high-end devices with 5G connectivity. It is the successors of the previous Reno 4 series, greatly refining the design and improving the technical characteristics.

So let’s see the characteristics and specifications of the two models, since there are several differences in sight, even though they both come to compete on the front line.

Data sheet of the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 5 Pro + 5G

OPPO Reno5 Pro

OPPO Reno5 Pro +

screen

6.55-inch AMOLED
FullHD +
Refresh at 90Hz

6.55-inch AMOLED
FullHD +
Refresh at 90Hz

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

Snapdragon 865

Versions

8GB / 128GB
12GB / 256GB

Soon

Rear camera

64 megapixels
8 megapixel ultra wide angle
2 megapixel macro
2 megapixel mono

50 megapixel IMX766
16 megapixel ultra wide angle
13 megapixel telephoto
2 megapixel bokeh

Frontal camera

32 megapixels

32 megapixels

software

Android 11
ColorOS 11

Android 11
ColorOS 11

Dimensions and weight

159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm
173 grams

159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99 mm
184 grams

Battery

4250 mAh
65W fast charge

4,500 mAh
65W fast charge

Connectivity and sound

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Gps
USB type C

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Gps
USB type C

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader

Price

8 GB + 128 GB: 429.75 euros to change
12 GB + 256 GB: 480.32 euros to change

Determined

Two “Pro” mobiles with different hearts

Image 2020 12 10 13 31 35

The OPPO Reno 5 Pro share 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. In the same way, the dimensions are very similar, with less than 16 centimeters (by the hair) for both models and weight of 173 and 184 grams, respectively. The connectivity is also identical, as well as the 65W fast charge section and the fingerprint reader under the screen.

The processor is the main difference between both models: pure power in both, but with different manufacturers

At the processor level there are notable differences. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, the most powerful platform of the Chinese brand. This processor allows 5G connectivity and is a real beast to compete with the best of Qualcomm. For its part, the Reno 5 Pro + model has the Snapdragon 865 inside.

There are also differences in battery, with 4,5000mAh in the Pro + model and 4,300mAh in the standard OPPO Reno 5 Pro. Both come from the factory with ColorOS 11, based on Android 11, the latest version of Google’s operating system. Regarding the memories, configurations of up to 12 GB of RAM in both, with a base 128 GB in the Pro model and 256 GB in the Pro +.

Four cameras in both, but with differences

reindeer 5

At the photographic level, both mobiles integrate a quadruple camera system, with differences in almost all the sensors. The OPPO Reno 5 Pro integrates a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and two secondary sensors: macro and mono, of two megapixels. Compared to the Pro model, the main sensor is 50 megapixels, but the wide angle goes to 16 megapixels, has a 13 megapixel telephoto and with a 2 megapixel bokeh sensor.

The selfie is identical. A 32 megapixel camera in the front hole of the two phones.

Price and availability of OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +

These are the prices of the OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +, although there is no news yet about its arrival in Europe.

  • OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB: 429.75 euros to change.
  • OPPO Reno5 Pro 12GB + 256GB: 480.32 euros to change.
  • OPPO Reno5 Pro +: TBD (December 24)
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

OPPO Reno5 5G, a mid-range mobile and exquisite design that offers level hardware with Android 11 as standard

Brian Adam - 0
The successful Reno range has just won a renewal in China: OPPO has unveiled in its country the OPPO Reno5 5G, Reno5...
Read more
Android

How to record calls natively on a Huawei mobile with EMUI

Brian Adam - 0
If you need to record calls on an Android mobile, the best thing that can happen to you is that the mobile...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Moto Buds Charge: some original wireless headphones that you can charge with your smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
The activity of product presentations continues that is being frantic in 2020 despite Covid-19, proof of this is the arrival in Spain, by...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©