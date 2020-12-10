OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +: two beasts with a high refresh rate and a spectacular design

OPPO has just presented the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +, its new series of high-end devices with 5G connectivity. It is the successors of the previous Reno 4 series, greatly refining the design and improving the technical characteristics.
So let’s see the characteristics and specifications of the two models, since there are several differences in sight, even though they both come to compete on the front line.
Data sheet of the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 5 Pro + 5G
|
OPPO Reno5 Pro
|
OPPO Reno5 Pro +
|
screen
|
6.55-inch AMOLED
|
6.55-inch AMOLED
|
Processor
|
MediaTek Dimensity 1000+
|
Snapdragon 865
|
Versions
|
8GB / 128GB
|
Soon
|
Rear camera
|
64 megapixels
|
50 megapixel IMX766
|
Frontal camera
|
32 megapixels
|
32 megapixels
|
software
|
Android 11
|
Android 11
|
Dimensions and weight
|
159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm
|
159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99 mm
|
Battery
|
4250 mAh
|
4,500 mAh
|
Connectivity and sound
|
5G
|
5G
|
Others
|
On-screen fingerprint reader
|
On-screen fingerprint reader
|
Price
|
8 GB + 128 GB: 429.75 euros to change
|
Determined
Two “Pro” mobiles with different hearts
The OPPO Reno 5 Pro share 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. In the same way, the dimensions are very similar, with less than 16 centimeters (by the hair) for both models and weight of 173 and 184 grams, respectively. The connectivity is also identical, as well as the 65W fast charge section and the fingerprint reader under the screen.
At the processor level there are notable differences. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, the most powerful platform of the Chinese brand. This processor allows 5G connectivity and is a real beast to compete with the best of Qualcomm. For its part, the Reno 5 Pro + model has the Snapdragon 865 inside.
There are also differences in battery, with 4,5000mAh in the Pro + model and 4,300mAh in the standard OPPO Reno 5 Pro. Both come from the factory with ColorOS 11, based on Android 11, the latest version of Google’s operating system. Regarding the memories, configurations of up to 12 GB of RAM in both, with a base 128 GB in the Pro model and 256 GB in the Pro +.
Four cameras in both, but with differences
At the photographic level, both mobiles integrate a quadruple camera system, with differences in almost all the sensors. The OPPO Reno 5 Pro integrates a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and two secondary sensors: macro and mono, of two megapixels. Compared to the Pro model, the main sensor is 50 megapixels, but the wide angle goes to 16 megapixels, has a 13 megapixel telephoto and with a 2 megapixel bokeh sensor.
The selfie is identical. A 32 megapixel camera in the front hole of the two phones.
Price and availability of OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +
These are the prices of the OPPO Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro +, although there is no news yet about its arrival in Europe.
- OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB: 429.75 euros to change.
- OPPO Reno5 Pro 12GB + 256GB: 480.32 euros to change.
- OPPO Reno5 Pro +: TBD (December 24)