OPPO Reno 5 Z: AMOLED panel, quad camera and fast charging in a new mid-range 5G mobile

OPPO Reno 5 Z: AMOLED panel, quad camera and fast charging in a new mid-range 5G mobile
oppo reno 5 z: amoled panel, quad camera and fast

OPPO Reno 5 Z: AMOLED panel, quad camera and fast charging in a new mid-range 5G mobile

OPPO has just announced the umpteenth member of its Reno 5 series, the new OPPO Reno 5 Z, a 5G mobile with Dimensity 800U and quite similar to other terminals recently launched by the brand, such as the OPPO A74 5G or the OPPO F19 Pro +.

The OPPO Reno 5 Z is a slim terminal -if we do not have the camera module- with four cameras, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and 4,310 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Let’s see what it offers us.

OPPO Reno 5 Z datasheet

OPPO Reno 5 Z

Screen

AMOLED 6.43 “
Full HD +
Touch panel up to 180 Hz

Dimensions and weight

160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8 mm
173 g.

Processor

Dimensity 800U

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.4

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.7
8 MP f / 2.2 UGA
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.4 mono

Drums

4310 mAh
Quick charge 30W

Operating system

Android 11
ColorOS 11.1

Connectivity

5G
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Minijack
NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Price

332 euros to change

Quad chamber and Dimensity 800U

OPPO has opted again for the Dimensity 800U by MediaTek to bring the latest in connectivity to your OPPO Reno 5 Z. This new member of the group of cheap 5G mobiles comes with a single version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In the photographic field, OPPO reuses the formula that it has been repeating almost non-stop since last year: a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and two additional sensors of 2 megapixels each, one macro and the other monochrome.

Opporeno5z2

In front, the self-portraits are made by the 16 megapixel front camera sensor, which is integrated into a perforation in the screen in its upper left corner. Also on the screen, but under its surface, we have the fingerprint reader.

AMOLED screen and 30W fast charge

As usual today, on the front of the OPPO Reno 5 Z all the prominence is for the screen, which covers a good part of the front with the exception of the chin. It is a panel 6.43-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution which, while maintaining the usual 60 Hz refresh rate, increases the speed of touch response to up to 180 Hz.

Opporeno5zz

Launched with Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top, the OPPO Reno 5 Z mounts a battery with a capacity of 4,310 mAh capable of supporting 30W fast charge. The terminal maintains the minijack, is relatively thin (7.8 mm) and has NFC connectivity.

Versions and prices of the OPPO Reno 5 Z

Opporeno5z

The OPPO Reno 5 Z has been announced in Singapore with a single version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and in the colors black and blue. Its official price is 529 Singapore dollars, which is 332 euros to change. At the moment it is unknown if it will be sold in other regions.

More information | OPPO

