OPPO Reno5 5G, a mid-range mobile and exquisite design that offers level hardware with Android 11 as standard

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OPPO Reno5 5G, a mid-range mobile and exquisite design that offers level hardware with Android 11 as standard

The successful Reno range has just won a renewal in China: OPPO has unveiled in its country the OPPO Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G, a trio of phones that aspires to offer an excellent experience with Android maintaining the great design that characterizes the brand. This is also seen in the most ‘basic’ model of the three.

The pace of renewals does not stop, even if we have a few weeks to leave 2020. So why don’t we welcome the OPPO Reno5 5G? The Chinese brand evolves its intermediate family of phones with three different models and a huge number of features. Beautiful to look at and very powerful, this is the new OPPO Reno5 5G.

OPPO Reno5 5G datasheet

OPPO Reno5 5G

screen

6.43-inch AMOLED
90 Hz
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080
750 nits of peak brightness
1,000,000: 1 contrast

Processor

Snapdragon 765G at 2.4GHz
GPU Adreno 620

Versions

8GB / 128GB and 12/256GB

Battery

4,200 mAh
65W fast charge

Rear cameras

Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.7 6P
Ultra wide angle: 8 megapixels f / 2.2 5P
Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 3P
Monochrome: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 3P
4K @ 30 / 1080P @ 120/720 @ 240 video

Front cameras

Main: 32 megapixels f / 2.4 5P

OS

Android 11
ColorOS 11.1

Connectivity

Dual 5G / 4G SA / NSA
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS / A-GPS / BeiDou / GLONASS / Galileo / QZSS
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
172 grams

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader

Price

From 341.25 euros to change

Exquisite design and without excessive changes

Oppo Reno5

OPPO has renewed its Reno range, mobile phones dedicated to mid-range ‘aspirational’ that maintain two essential requirements: high-quality design and good general performance. The OPPO Reno5 5G meets both premises. And it is a worthy heir to the OPPO Reno4 5G for more than the evolutionary leap between the two don’t be exaggerated.

At the brain level, the OPPO Reno5 5G maintains the more than versatile Snapdragon 765G that not only provides power for all kinds of apps and games, it also offers 5G connectivity. The mobile starts with a minimum of 8 GB of RAM, does not have expansion through SD (or 128 or 256 GB, to choose) and includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with minimal cut-out for the 32-megapixel front camera. The panel reaches 750 nits of maximum brightness according to the brand, has an optical fingerprint reading and offers 90 Hz refresh.

Oppo Reno5

The OPPO Reno5 5G has a 4,200 mAh battery that should give it more than a day of use without problems. Also, fast charging is high power: Supports Super VOOC 2.0 @ 65W.

Photography remains at the high level that OPPO is used to in the Reno range. In this sense, a rectangular module with a quadruple rear camera is included behind that offers a 65 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and two ‘fill’ sensors: macro and monochrome, both 2 megapixels. The OPPO Reno5 5G has super-stabilized video recording, resolution up to 4K and 30 fps, offers AI capture app, portrait mode and night mode.

Oppo Reno5

Lastly, the software doesn’t leak: the OPPO Reno5 5G has Android 11 with the latest version of your custom layer, Color OS 11.1.

Price and availability of OPPO Reno5 5G

We do not know the dates and costs beyond Chinese territory since, at least for now, the OPPO Reno5 5G will stay within those borders (it will surely be sold internationally). We do know the mobile costs in China:

  • OPPO Reno5 5G 8GB + 128GB: 341.25 euros to change.
  • OPPO Reno5 5G 12GB + 256GB: 379.17 euros to change.
