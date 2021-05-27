OPPO Reno6 5G: the mid-range saga continues with connectivity, screen refresh and charging at full speed

OPPO has finally presented the trio of mobile phones that we have been waiting for a long time, the OPPO Reno6. As current leaders of the family remain the OPPO Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro +, but we now stop at the most modest of all, in the OPPO Reno6 that now occupies us.

The new OPPO Reno6 of the eastern manufacturer maintains some of the master lines of past generations such as its unmistakable and elegant design, or as the presence of a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel. But there’s more to scratch here and we’ll tell you all about it.

OPPO Reno6 5G datasheet

OPPO Reno6 5G SCREEN 6.43 inch

AMOLED

Full HD +

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling

Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 900

Mali-G78 MC4 VERSIONS 8 + 128 GB

12 + 256 GB REAR CAMERAS 64 MP

8 MP ultra wide angle

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 32 MP DRUMS 4,300mAh

65W fast charge OPERATING SYSTEM ColorOS 11

Android 11 CONNECTIVITY 5G / 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

USB type C DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.8mm x 72.1mm 7.59mm

182 grams PRICE From 359 euros to change

This is the OPPO Reno6 5G

We begin the description of its characteristics with the usual place, the screen. Here we find a panel 6.43-inch AMOLED and refreshing at 90Hz that has a 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, which is 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The panel has a maximum brightness of 800 nits and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

In the pilot’s seat we find a Dimensity 900 signed by MediaTek and running at 2.4GHz that is supported by two memory options: 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB without the possibility of expansion via microSD. The battery is 4,500 mAh with fast charge Super VOOC brand of the house and 65W.

In cameras we have 64 megapixels f / 1.7 rear, 8 megapixels f / 2.2 with 119º super wide-angle aperture and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for macro photography. On the front, hidden in the upper frame, 32 megapixels f / 2.4. The phone arrives with Android 11 under ColorOS 11.3.

Finally, in connectivity we have dual 5G / 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The Reno6 has dimensions of 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.59 millimeters and a weight of 182 grams.

Versions and prices of the OPPO Reno 6 5G

The new OPPO phone comes in two versions of RAM and internal storage composing two models for sale. On the one hand the most basic model with 8GB and 128GB and on the other the superior, with 12GB and 256GB. Advertised prices are for China, so we will be attentive to when they are presented in Europe.

OPPO Reno6 5G with 8GB / 128GB : 2,799 yuan or 359 euros to change

: 2,799 yuan or 359 euros to change OPPO Reno6 5G with 12GB / 256GB: 3,199 yuan or 411 euros to change

More information | OPPO China