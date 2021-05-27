OPPO Reno6 Pro and Pro +: the sixth generation brings 5G, 90 Hz AMOLED panels and 65 W fast charging

Only a few days ago the last member of the Reno5 family was presented, the OPPO Reno 5A, and we already have among us the sixth generation of the range– The Chinese company has just officially announced the new Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro +.

As rumors and leaks have advanced, the two Pro variants are practically the same and share, among other benefits, the fast 65W fast charge that we have already seen in the Find X3 line. Their main differences reside on the rear camera and processor, let’s see them in detail.

Data sheet of the OPPO Reno 6 Pro and Pro +

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G OPPO Reno6 Pro + Screen 6.55-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

800 nit brightness

Curved panel

Gorilla Glass 5 6.55-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

1,100 nit brightness

Curved panel

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Dimensity 1200 at 3GHz

ARM G77 MC9 GPU Snapdragon 870 at 3.2GH

GPU Adreno 650 Versions 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

LPDDR4x / UFS 3.1 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

LPDDR4x / UFS 3.1 Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.7

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2 119º

Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 OIS

Angular: 16 megapixels f / 2.2 119º

Zoom: 13 megapixels f / 2.4

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 32 megapixels f / 2.4 32 megapixels f / 2.4 Drums 4,300 mAh

65W fast charge 4,500 mAh

65W fast chart System Android 11

ColorOS 11.3 Android 11

ColorOS 11.3 Connectivity 5G / 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

USB type C 5G / 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

NFC

USB type C Dimensions and weight 160 x 73.1 x 7.6 mm

177 grams 160.8 x 72.5 x 7.99 mm

188 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader On-screen fingerprint reader Price From 450 euros to change From 514 euros to change

Qualcomm for one and MediaTek for the other

Both the OPPO Reno 6 Pro and the OPPO Reno 6 Pro + have a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Both also include a 4,500 mAh battery compatible with 65W fast charging and ColorOS 11.3 operating system based on Android 11.

In the processor is where we find the first difference, since the OPPO Reno 6 Pro comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset, while the Pro + variant equips Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870. Of course, both models present two RAM options (8 and 12 GB) and two internal storage (128 and 256 GB).

OPPO Reno 6 Pro

The rear camera configurations are also different. The Reno 6 Pro + features the Sony IMX 766 50 MP as main sensor (same as the Find X3 Pro), which comes with a 16 MP wide angle, a 13 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 2 MP depth sensor for portraits.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro +

The Reno6 Pro, meanwhile, has a 64 MP main sensor, backed by an 8 MP wide angle and two 2 MP sensors, one for macro shots and one for reading depth data. Regarding the front camera, the two models have a 32 MP f / 2.4 sensor housed in the perforation of the panel.

Furthermore, they both share the fingerprint reader integrated in the screen and the usual connectivity options in the high range: 5G / 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB type C.

Price and versions of the OPPO Reno 6 Pro and Pro +

OPPO Reno 6 Pro +

These two new OPPO phones will go on sale June 5 in China, but, at the moment, there are no details about its availability in other countries. What we do know is that there they will be sold in two configurations each depending on RAM and storage:

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 8GB / 128GB : 3,499 yuan, which is equivalent to about 450 euros To the change.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 12GB / 256GB : 3,799 yuan, which is equivalent to about 488 euros To the change.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro + 8GB / 128GB : 3,999 yuan, which is equal to about 514 euros To the change.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro + 12GB / 256GB: 4,499 yuan, which is equivalent to about 578 euros To the change.

More information | OPPO China