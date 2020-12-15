Tech NewsMobile

OPPO shows the craziest designs it’s working on

By Abraham
OPPO is one of the most innovative smartphone makers, and the Chinese company has decided to now showcase some new concept designs that it has been working on. The designs have been shown at the 4th China International Industrial Design Exhibition and have been created by a Japanese design studio called nendo. The designs give us clues as to where future products could go. One of the most surprising designs is one that shows a new shape for a foldable smartphone. Most of today’s folding designs focus on giving extra screen space and turning a smartphone into a tablet when opened. OPPO’s “slider phone” takes a slightly different approach than most foldable devices on the market today. The device has three folding screens joined by hinges and has a stylus. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

The phone can be opened in different ways for different uses depending on the user’s needs. The design appears to be much thinner than most devices, although this could be a result of it not being a real device. Another design is the music-link, a collection of devices centered around a pair of TWS earbuds, including a smartwatch, an IA speaker, a portable charger, and a wireless charger. # gallery-2 {margin: auto; } # gallery-2 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-2 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-2 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

OPPO says that when the TWS earphones and the portable charging case are placed on the IA speaker, users can enjoy a seamless music experience and a smooth transition between the earphones and the speaker. Of course, there is no promise from OPPO that the devices featured in the design show will go into production.

