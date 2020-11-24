Latest newsTech NewsMobile

OPPO talks about the resistance of the first rollable smartphone

By Abraham
Abraham

OPPO announced the first roll-up screen smartphone a couple of days ago, OPPO X 2021, and it seems like it’s tougher than you might think. The company’s hardware engineer Jin Xiang has shared interesting information about the OPPO X 2021 at a recent press conference. The world’s first rollable smartphone is quite sturdy, says the OPPO engineer. The phone has successfully passed tests consisting of rolling and unrolling the screen 100,000 times, and that’s not the limit. That means you can roll / unroll it 50 times a day for five years. The engineer was very clear that 100,000 coils / uncoils is not the limit, but rather claims that it can exceed that mark. The company hasn’t tested what the limit is, however. That screen is manufactured by the BOE, and may not be ready for mass production until 2022. It’s quite a long wait, especially considering that LG plans to announce a rollable smartphone in the first half of 2021 and that recently we’ve seen a Samsung executive with what could be a roll-up smartphone in hand.

