OPPO thinks about its folding smartphone: will it be cheaper than the others?

Samsung, Huawei and Motorola aren’t the only companies interested in the foldable smartphone market: OPPO is also interested in launching its own foldable, as evidenced by the patents sent in January 2020 to the World Intellectual Property Office and recently published.

This smartphone apparently is very similar to Huawei Mate X and Huawei Mate Xs, which we reviewed in early April 2020. OPPO’s possible foldable looks like an elongated device rather than a tablet, in the clamshell style of the Motorola RAZR (more details on design and technical specifications have recently leaked online) and of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip but with some “twists”.

First of all, OPPO proposes a more compact device, since an external cover display is not needed as it is possible to use the main screen directly even when folded. Also, you won’t need to mount front cameras as the main sensors can also be used to take selfies.

Edges are minimized, making the smartphone also beautiful to look at and simple as well as compact; in the back and top, however, there is a rectangular metal frame in which the camera module and probably other components such as the angle detection module are installed, used to calculate the rotation angle between the two cases and adjust the user interface automatically.

Again, if when opened you notice the dimensions of the device (not mentioned in the patents, but could be around 7 inch screen), the cylindrical hinge is evident when folded. In the documentation filed at WIPO there is also a fingerprint sensor, an iris recognition module and the USB-C port for charging, the latter probably placed at the top to allow continuous charging even when folded.

A similar device, given its aforementioned advantages in design, it may come to market at a lower price compared to that of the competition. However, a great risk should be noted, namely the possibility of damaging the display more easily that, being still a fairly immature technology, if without protection it could compromise the user experience and durability of the device.

It is not yet known when we will see this smartphone or if it will actually be produced by OPPO. Being a patent, the company can reserve the possibility to abandon the project to point to other devices.