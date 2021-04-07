OPPO unveils the calendar of updates to ColorOS 11 and Android 11 for its phones

- Advertisement -

With Android 12 on the doorstep, Android 11 continues to reach many mobile devices in circulation who set foot on the ground with the previous version of Google’s operating system. Or in the case of some manufacturers, with a previous version of their proprietary layers that usually advance evenly with the system, but on other occasions they separate a bit from it.

In the case of OPPO, its ColorOS layer is advancing hand in hand with Android and its version 11 is already in beta for some of its phones. Now, the Chinese firm has revealed what will be the schedule of updates that will allow several of its phones receive Android 11 and ColorOS 11 in the coming months and said calendar is as follows.

ColorOS 11 and Android 11 beta and stable release schedule

First, OPPO has unveiled the ColorOS 11 beta release schedule for Asia, the region in which it tests early versions of its cape with volunteer users. The Chinese firm tells us through an image that We will have betas running for ColorOS 11 from the 13th of this month of April, starting with the OPPO RenoZ in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The beta will go ahead with new releases on April 14 in India, Indonesia and other regions, and a new addition is planned for April 27, the OPPO A53 in both India and Indonesia. But what interests us are stable versions, and we already have in hand both the models that will receive ColorOS 11 (under Android 11) and when this version will arrive and the models marketed in Europe.

In principle, and unless there are last minute changes, the OPPO phones that will receive the stable version between April 9 and April 21 of this 2021 are the following:

OPPO Find X2 / X2 Pro / X2 Lite / X2 Neo

OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO Reno4 F / Reno4 4G / Reno4 Pro 4G / Reno4 Z 5G / Reno4 Lite

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

OPPO Reno3 4G / Reno3 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno2 F / Reno2 Z / Reno2

OPPO A9

OPPO A93

OPPO A91

OPPO A92

OPPO A72

OPPO A52

OPPO F11

OPPO F11 Pro / F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition

OPPO F15

Regarding Europe, and given that not all the phones of the Chinese firm have finally reached the Old Continent, OPPO has unveiled an independent list indicating the models and countries in which the update to Android 11 and ColorOS 11 will be received with a single confirmed date, the from OPPO Reno2 that will receive the update in Kazakhstan on April 21. The rest of the releases are undated:

Undated updates in Europe

OPPO Find X2: Spain , Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Romania

, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Romania OPPO Find X2 Pro: Switzerland, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain , Germany, UK and Holland

, Germany, UK and Holland OPPO Find X2 Neo: Holland, France, Spain , Ukraine, Turkey and Germany

, Ukraine, Turkey and Germany OPPO Find X2 Lite: Holland, Switzerland and Germany

OPPO Reno4: Poland and Turkey

OPPO Reno4 5G: France, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal and Spain

OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G: Portugal, Italy, Switzerland and Moldova

OPPO Reno4 Z 5G: France

OPPO Reno4 Pro: Ukraine and Turkey

OPPO Reno4 Lite: Turkey, Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Moldova

OPPO Reno3: Turkey, Poland and Ukraine

OPPO Reno3 Pro: Ukraine

OPPO A72: Holland

OPPO A52: Italy, Spain and Turkey

Updates in Europe on April 21

OPPO Reno2 – Kazakhstan

Via | Android Authority