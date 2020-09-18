OPPO Watch is also official in Italy, here are the specifications and the price

OPPO Watch appeared in mid-July in Germany surprising all those who are keeping an eye on the market for a competitive and cheap smartwatch. Finally, it will soon arrive in Italy in its elegance and with Google’s Wear OS operating system inside.

OPPO Watch is the first smartwatch of the Chinese company and is equipped with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection (for the 41mm version), while the 46mm display has a 1.91-inch AMOLED screen and a resolution of 402 x 476 pixels, with screen-to-body ratio of 72.76%.

Both variants of the OPPO Watch have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 chipset with Apollo 3 co-processor, together with 8 GB of storage space and 1 GB of RAM. Both the 300 mAh battery for the 41mm model and the 430 mAh battery for the 46mm model will support VOOC fast charging which in 15 minutes of charging will guarantee about 16 hours of use.

The fans are especially interested in the frame construction materials, or one 6000 series aluminum alloy with black finishes in the larger model and black or pink finishes in the smaller one. Among the various features then include Google Wear OS, five sensors for exercise and for GPS + GLONASS, NFC for payments with Google Pay and various fitness tools.

The official price for the Italian market is not yet known, but the German one is known: the 41mm version costs 249 Euros, while the 46mm version is sold around 300 Euros. These figures should be roughly the same also for Italy, where it should arrive soon.

Will OPPO Watch be able to defeat the competition from Apple Watch, which was the king of smartwatches in May?