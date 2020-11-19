Oppo Watch, winner of the 2020 ADSLZone Clipset Award for the best smartwatch

Smartwatches have become one of the most demanded accessories on the market, and therefore, there are not a few who already have one or want to get a new one. The most interesting model this year is the Oppo Watch , and therefore has won the ADSLZone Clipset Award 2020 against all his rivals.

Without a doubt, being a very complete wearable accessory has led this model to be the winner and, therefore, the one chosen to be named the most recommended device of those that have been launched in 2020. An example of what we say is, the excellent screen that integrates this device, which is type AMOLED and reaches 1.91 inches. Therefore, everything looks excellent (its resolution reaches 402 x 476) and, in addition, the touch use is quite comfortable and effective.

With excellent connectivity, since it does not lack Wifi so it can be used independently, and with a version that supports the use of cards eSIM to always be connected. The finish is another of the striking aspects of this Oppo Watch, since the case of this model is made of ceramic with an aluminum frame that provides attractiveness and good resistance. In addition, the strap that it includes is made of rubber, so it does not suffer anything from inclement weather. Something that has earned it points against the competition is the inclusion of two buttons that allow to execute actions directly.

A smartwatch governed by Wear OS

The operating system that it integrates is the one developed by Google, which allows you to access different applications that can be installed without problems on your 8 GB of storage (thus doubling what much of its competition offers). It does not lack a well-crafted customization that makes using the smartwatch simple and full of options. Mobile payments? Of course it offers this, Oppo Watch, since it is not missing the chip NFC which acts as a connection gateway.

With water resistance that reaches up to five atmospheres, which allows swim With the smartwatch on without having any problem, it also allows you to keep a very precise control of the physical exercise that is carried out. For this, it has elements such as a heart rate sensor; three-axis accelerometers and, also, GPS. An excellent set that does not prevent it from being completed something more of one day of regular use, without having to resort to the plug. Therefore, it responds no matter where you look. An important detail here is that the charge that it includes is a Watch VOOC Flash Charging type that in 15 minutes supplies energy to operate 24 hours.

Power for everything with this Oppo Watch

This is achieved thanks to the fact that the processor inside is a Snapdragon Wear 3100 that is combined with 1 GB of RAM (again, double the usual amount) so that all kinds of applications always run with a excellent fluidity. Without a doubt, this smartwatch is on its own merits the best of the year and, therefore, has been chosen as the winner of the ADSLZone Clipset Award 2020.