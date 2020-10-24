OPPO will improve GPS navigation to offer an accuracy of 1 meter

Oppo has announced its new RTK technology that greatly improves the accuracy of GPS navigation. According to the company, the new system can achieve an accuracy of 1 meter, which should be good enough to allow lane navigation. Oppo is working closely with China Mobile to implement this technology. What RTK does is combine the GPS information with the signal from the cell phone towers and the phone’s sensors including the accelerometer, gyroscope, and even the phone’s antennas. Until now, accuracy of up to 1 meter is something that can only be achieved using professional equipment used for surveillance and mapping. Oppo and China Mobile believe that the technology will be commercially available starting next year in China. It remains to be seen if this technology can be implemented outside the country or if there are plans to do so.