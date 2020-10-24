Tech NewsMobile

OPPO will improve GPS navigation to offer an accuracy of 1 meter

By Abraham
0
5
Navegacion Gps Oppo.jpg
Navegacion Gps Oppo.jpg

Must Read

iphone

iPhone 12: Its ultra-resistant Ceramic Shield glass is put to the test

Abraham - 0
One of the novelties of the iPhone 12 is the new Ceramic Shield glass that protects the screen. This material has been developed by...
Read more
Mobile

OPPO will improve GPS navigation to offer an accuracy of 1 meter

Abraham - 0
Oppo has announced its new RTK technology that greatly improves the accuracy of GPS navigation. According to the company, the new system can achieve...
Read more
Latest news

Sony XH90 Review: Sony’s first 4K LCD TV with HDMI 2.1

Brian Adam - 0
The Sony XH90 is a Full Array Local Dimming LCD TV, with a native 10-bit panel that can handle 4K signals up to 120...
Read more
Tech News

Sony XH90 Review: Sony’s first 4K LCD TV with HDMI 2.1

Brian Adam - 0
The Sony XH90 is a Full Array Local Dimming LCD TV, with a native 10-bit panel that can handle 4K signals up to 120...
Read more
Abraham

Oppo has announced its new RTK technology that greatly improves the accuracy of GPS navigation. According to the company, the new system can achieve an accuracy of 1 meter, which should be good enough to allow lane navigation. Oppo is working closely with China Mobile to implement this technology. What RTK does is combine the GPS information with the signal from the cell phone towers and the phone’s sensors including the accelerometer, gyroscope, and even the phone’s antennas. Until now, accuracy of up to 1 meter is something that can only be achieved using professional equipment used for surveillance and mapping. Oppo and China Mobile believe that the technology will be commercially available starting next year in China. It remains to be seen if this technology can be implemented outside the country or if there are plans to do so.

Related Articles

iphone

iPhone 12: Its ultra-resistant Ceramic Shield glass is put to the test

Abraham - 0
One of the novelties of the iPhone 12 is the new Ceramic Shield glass that protects the screen. This material has been developed by...
Read more
Latest news

The twins, who were pronounced dead in Bahrain, survived the funeral

Brian Adam - 0
Manama: The twins, who were pronounced dead by doctors in Bahrain, suddenly resurrected during the funeral procession. According to the International News Agency, a...
Read more
iphone

AirTags could debut at Apple’s third event this fall

Abraham - 0
For many months we have been hearing about Apple's "AirTags", small labels that will be attached to everyday objects such as keys, wallets or...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©