OPPO will present the first rollable smartphone tomorrow

By Abraham
Tomorrow the Oppo Inno Day technology event will take place, in which the company will present new products and technologies that at some point we will see in its future products. Last week, the Chinese phone maker unveiled new AR glasses that will be announced at the event. Now, Oppo has revealed another even more interesting Inno Day product: a rollable smartphone. The company has posted a message on Weibo and Twitter about its new roll-up screen phone: ‘Big screen? Small screen? Infinite screen? In the future, your mobile phone may be able to retract freely. This same image concept was used on Twitter, where Oppo claims that the device will “usher in a new era of the screen.” Oppo hasn’t revealed much else, but from the looks of it, this could be a prototype or concept phone like the one TCL showed off earlier this year. LG is rumored to be working on a similar rollable phone as well and we’ve recently seen a Samsung executive with what could be a rollable smartphone in hand. We hope Oppo will show a functional device and give us an idea of ​​how the software would adapt to roll-up displays.

