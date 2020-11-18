Tech NewsMobile

OPPO X 2021: This is the first smartphone with a roll-up screen

By Abraham
Abraham

OPPO today presented the first rollable smartphone, OPPO X 2021, in whose development the company has obtained 122 patents. This smartphone has an OLED screen that can be expanded from 6.7 to 7.4 inches horizontally. To achieve this design, the OPPO X 2021 has an internal motor that winds the screen inside with a diameter of 6.8 mm. and a scrolling internal structure ensures the screen lies completely flat when unrolled. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

OPPO claims that with this design it is possible to achieve variable screen sizes, so if, for example, you are watching a video, you may not want to fully expand the screen to avoid the black bands above and below.

Unfortunately, the company has not given more details about the characteristics of the smartphone or if we will be able to see it in stores at some point.

