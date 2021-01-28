Optical illusions and dog paws: here are the details of this 1,500-year-old Turkish house

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Recently a team of archaeologists from the University of Wisconsin-Madison confirmed the discovery of one 1500 year old house in Sardis, Turkey. The uniqueness of the find lies in the bizarre decorations on the floor and the optical illusions created in the walls of the house, probably a place of shelter for members of military groups.

According to what was reported by the scholars who took care of the excavations, the house may have been used for offer shelter to military groups. A purpose that comes into strong contrast with the bizarre and tenderness that they leave out footprints marked on the ground of a puppy dog, a goat and some hens / ducks.

Lately it seems that the archaeological discoveries involving our four-legged friends are increasing every day more and more.

Anyway, to return to our discussion, it is likely that the tiles inserted into the flooring had recently been inserted and these animals passed over them before they dried completely.

It is not known if these footprints were ever covered with rugs. Some field scholars believe they were become an integral part of the house and that, in their own way, they made it one of a kind – so much so as to show them without shame.

This uniqueness was also highly sought after in decoration of the walls. According to what the researchers reported, they were covered in plaster and embellished with graceful draped curtains, in order to create a play of light inside. Furthermore, the presence of polychrome marbles on the walls was frequent, which symbolically made the house a hospitable and safe place – in addition to giving a sort of sense of illusory movement.

The particular aesthetic of what must have been a magnificent refuge stands in contrast to the previously mentioned utility of the house. It is assumed that its inhabitants were warriors because of the discovery of five long swords, the “spathae“- a type of weapon used by the ancient Romans and which used to exceed 50 centimeters in length.

In addition, the majestic remains of these swords are also added: buckles with engravings referring to the war field and a lead seal which may have been used to mark documents. If this were not enough, following the Sardis maps of 1500 years ago, it is evident that the house had a central position in the entire territory, probably to allow the warriors to better monitor the entire city.

At present, we cannot know much about the fate of the house. It is likely that it was used for over 200 years and that it collapsed due to a strong earthquake around the first decades of the seventh century AD