Oral exam to be discussed by special advisory group this week

The Department of Education is not prepared to say what the future holds for the Leaving Certificate oral examinations when questioned

The future of the Leaving Certificate examinations, including the oral Irish test, will be discussed at a special meeting this week.

The Department of Education and the State Examinations Commission (SEC) are currently planning for the 2021 Leaving Cert exams as they seek to address the public health crisis created by the Covid-19.

As part of the preparations, a special advisory group has been set up to discuss the Leaving Certificate examinations and will meet on Friday, 15 January.

The pressure on the Government to announce this year’s Leaving Cert is increasing, especially in the case of the oral examinations which begin in March.

There are representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Higher Education, SEC. students, parents, teachers, school boards of management and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment on the advisory group.

Among the most urgent issues to be discussed at the meeting is the case of oral examinations.

A spokesperson from the Department of Education told Tuairisc.ie that it was the Department ‘s strong intention to run the Leaving Certificate examinations but refused to give any information regarding the oral examinations, which are in doubt about their future.

“It is the commitment of the Department and the Minister for Education to conduct the 2021 examinations and to be subject to the appropriate public health measures and any other remedies,” it said.

The oral exams are held between March and April each year but were canceled last year due to the pandemic and are in jeopardy again this year.

The Leaving Certificate oral Irish examination accounts for 40% of all marks. 25% are taking the oral exams in the French, German and Spanish Leaving Certificate exams.

Further amendments were made to this year’s Leaving Certificate due to the amount of school time lost by students when the schools closed in March 2020 due to the coronary virus.

The amount of syllabus that will be compulsory in all subjects has been reduced, and students have been given a wider choice when answering questions in the state examinations.

The most visible change to Irish in the Leaving Certificate is the oral examination as 10 pictures from the 20 Picture Series will be prepared in future by each Ordinary and Higher level student.

61,000 students are taking the final post-primary examination this year.

The Government wrecked last week when it was announced that the state ‘s post – primary schools were to reopen three days a week for Leaving Certificate students only.