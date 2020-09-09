Oral Literature: Gráinne Ní Mháille

Below is a transcribed version of material from the Schools Collection on dúchas.ie along with resources, activities and ideas for the Irish room

Activity 1:

Pre-Reading Questions:

Have you ever heard of Gráinne Mhaol?

What do you know about it?

Presentation from Foras na Gaeilge on Gráinne Mhaol

Activity 2 – Sound:

Listen to this recording of the story.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>



Then underline the terms you do not understand and try to find them on teanglann.ie.

Activity 3 – Reading:

The full account can be found below.

Read the first half to the person next to you. He / she will read a second some loud to you.

Remember that a word can be explained by first pressing the ‘DICTIONARIES’ button and then clicking on the word itself.

Use the audio tool in a language library . ie to help you with the pronunciation .

Gráinne Ní Mháille

She lived in the time of Elizabeth of England. She was the daughter of Eoghan Ó Máille and his Black-Oak garters. He was reportedly a pirate. His daughter Gráinne was with him in many dangerous adventures. Eoghan and Gráinne died at the age of nineteen. She had a younger brother than herself but Gráinne came to lead her family without allowing anyone to overcome her question. It is said to have had a strong naval fleet from Clare Island to Donegal Harbor. Carrick-on-Shannon Castle was her strongest stronghold.

At that time many ships sailed to Galway from Spain, loaded with wines, fine silk, tobacco, etc. Gráinne and her fleet attacked them many times. Gráinne didn’t care where any ship came from. She would prey on any one. She so disturbed the English fleet that they offered £ 500 for their capture, but it was trivial.

She was married twice. Domhnall Ó Flaitheartaigh from Conamara first. He was a great warrior but Gráinne explained it and he remained so until the day of his death. She then married one of the Burkes (Richard of the Iron). He became ‘Mac William’, the chief governor of Mayo in 1580. He died in 1583.

1588 Spanish Armada: One large ship (carrying 400 men) ran aground near Great Bay and a few other places. They were all killed and many were killed by the locals. Sometime after that time, she visited Elizabeth, queen of England. Elizabeth did not show her the slightest humility. Elizabeth offered her a ‘title’ but Gráinne refused it but her son, Tiobóid na Long, was given the title ‘Earl of Mayo’.

There is a story about her having to enter Howth Bay. She and her officers went as far as Howth castle. The doors were closed and the people of the house were in charge of the dinner. She only got the resentment and the rejection. She turned back to the sea and the heir of the castle turned to her while he was playing for himself and entertaining. Gráinne kidnapped him. She refused to return the boy with a promise that the doors of the castle would be left open at meal time. The promise was given and the custom continued in the castle. Gráinne was killed and buried in Clare Island.

Tibóid na Long, son of Gráinne

He was born at sea but turned his coat to fight for the queen. He was killed by the Mallards around Westport after the Battle of Kinsale. He was made a ‘knight’ of Tibod na Long and was MP for Mayo 1613-1627, Viscount Mayo. He married Maud, daughter of Conchubhar in Sligo.

Activity 4 –

Opportunity to Speak:

A recording tool can be found at the top left of the page.

Record yourself reading one of the articles.

Listen back.

Listen to the recording made by others.

Activity 5 – Questions of understanding, appreciation and speculation

How old was Gráinne when her father died? Why did they go to Spain? You guessed it, why weren’t they able to catch her? What happened between her and Queen Elizabeth of England? Why was she not happy when she went to Howth? What dialect is to be heard in this story? Give an example of that dialect and write that word / phrase in another dialect.

Activity 6 – Research in the Language Community

Talk to someone in the community and find out about someone from the famous place. Prompt Questions: Were there any celebrities associated with this area?

What did he / she do?

Is there anything in the area in honor of that person?

Do you have any particular incident / story about him / her?

Can this used to present this account to the class.

Activity 7 – Online Research:

Go to duchas.ie (or some other site) to find an account / story about a particular person in your area.

Go to logainm.ie and research a placename mentioned in this account.

Activity 8 – Go to Pen

Divide into groups of four and try to write the script for a sketch / short play (5 minutes) based on Gráinne Mhaol.

You can use the above account or other accounts you found on dúchas.ie.

Try to use some of the phrases / words in the text.

Search and check for words / phrases www.teanglann.ie and www.focloir.ie

Remember the following: the different characters (even inventing new ones) do you need a commentator? remember the different locations and scenes think of simple props (from school or home) that could be used break the story into three parts (beginning, middle, end) and add a conversation / words to the episodes – remember it doesn’t have to be very long

Have a role for everyone in the group (writer, director, actor etc.)

Practice the sketch a few times.

You will then be able to present the work in front of the class.

Activity 9 – Song:

Listen to this song about Gráinne Mhaol:

Working with your partner try to work out the words and story of the song.

Activity 10 – Other relevant links:

http://tuairisc.ie/o-duchas-ie-nuair-a-theann-daoine-ag-iarraidh-mna-tugann-siad-buideal-uisce-beatha-leo-chun-muintir-na-mna-a- intoxication /

https://tuairisc.ie/o-dhuchas-postai-fado/

https://tuairisc.ie/ni-thgene-an-spre-don-fhear-og-go-bionn-an-lanuin-bliain-posta/

Activity 11 – I Have a Few Questions for You!

The teacher could come up with his or her own questions or additional questions here