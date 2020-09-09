Latest news

ORAL LITERATURE: New classroom resources available on Tuairisc.ie

By Brian Adam
0
11
ORAL LITERATURE: New classroom resources available on Tuairisc.ie
Oral Literature: New Classroom Resources Available On Tuairisc.ie

Must Read

Tech News

Amazon: Up to 500 Euros discount on 65-inch and 55-inch LG OLED CX TVs with soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon's offer on the iPhone 11 Pro is joined by other interesting promotions offered by Jeff Bezos' online store. This time we move...
Read more
Android

OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM

Brian Adam - 0
OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM OPPO has just made its two new mid-range terminals official: The...
Read more
Android

Samsung presents the new Odyssey G5 QLED gaming monitor with Flicker-Free

Brian Adam - 0
More announcements from the Samsung front. After the presentation of The Terrace, the Korean giant has renewed the line of Odyssey gaming monitors, with...
Read more
Health

Eating junk food could make you age faster

Brian Adam - 0
A new peer-reviewed study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in which the authors found a link between the consumption of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There are sixteen items in the ‘Oral Literature’ and all the new items are available free to all from today

ORAL LITERATURE: New classroom resources available on Tuairisc.ie

New teaching resources are being launched on Tuairisc.ie today based on material from the Schools Collection from the site dúchas.ie.

There are sixteen items in the ‘Oral Literature’ and all the new items are available free of charge to everyone from today onwards.

This is an alliance between the School of Education at NUI Galway and Tuairisc.ie with the support of the Council for Gaeltacht and Irish – Medium Education (COGG).

The project was led by Breandán Mac Gearailt and Emer Davitt, lecturers on the Professional Master in Education (MGO) at NUI Galway and students from the MGO were recruited to work on material from the Schools Collection.

The content, designed by Tuairisc.ie, is aimed primarily at junior cycle students in L1 schools, but can also benefit students in L2 schools.

The new items were developed as seen by the promoters that there was a gap in terms of appropriate content for students and teachers dealing with oral literature, which is an integral part of the specification of Irish at junior cycle level.

Oral literature is central to the junior cycle Irish specification for L1 schools and these resources are aimed primarily at teachers and students in those schools. However, any learner, dany age, enjoy and benefit from this section.

In addition, ideas for additional activities and links to related resources and materials are available in the sections of the Education Section of Tuairisc.ie.

The five language skills, pair / group work, active learning and the richness / accuracy of the language emerge from all the items.

Tuairisc.ie has recorded all the items with the best of the native speakers (Dara Ó Cinnéide, Seán Ó Cuirreáin and Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg), speaking at a normal pace.

Students can record themselves using the button on the top left and in the same place there is a dictionary button that will allow them to explain a word.

The link between these new items and the junior cycle specification is confirmed in the various field references available in the various sections.

Each teacher will be able to weave these items into their own planning units and adapt them for their own students.

Since these interactive resources are freely available online and can be undertaken independently by students, they are very useful in this age of coronary heart disease and physical separation.

Good luck.

Education Section of Tuairisc.ie

Project Directors

Brendan Fitzgerald
Emer Davitt

Working Group

Paddy McDevitt
Stuart McFadden
Aoife Ní Chathasaigh
Katie Ní Dhomhnaill

Related Articles

Latest news

The British Government ‘s duty to’ free the Irish language from political tensions’ in Stormont – report

Brian Adam - 0
The Council of Europe says it is disappointed that an Irish language act has not been introduced in the north and that the British...
Read more
Android

Flying over the Los Angeles airport in a jetpack, touched by two airliners

Brian Adam - 0
It is incredible what happened over the weekend in the skies of Los Angeles International Airport. A boy, in fact, it was raised about...
Read more
Android

Do you know how to use Google Lens through Safari on your iPhone or iPad?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has spent years exploring photographic recognition technologies that allow its algorithm to know what appears in a photo or video, in such a...
Read more
Latest news

11th Gen Intel Core: CPU improves with Tiger Lake, but it’s the debut of Intel Xe GPUs that poses a generational shift

Brian Adam - 0
We finally have with us the new Intel microarchitecture. Is called Tiger lake, and will be the absolute protagonist in the also renewed processors...
Read more
Latest news

ORAL LITERATURE: Gráinne Ní Mháille

Brian Adam - 0
Below is a transcribed version of material from the Schools Collection on dúchas.ie along with resources, activities and ideas for the Irish room ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Malaysia bans entry of Pakistani nationals

Brian Adam - 0
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has banned entry to citizens of 23 countries, including Pakistan, where more than 1.5 million cases of the corona virus have...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©