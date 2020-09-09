Oral Literature: New Classroom Resources Available On Tuairisc.ie

There are sixteen items in the ‘Oral Literature’ and all the new items are available free to all from today

New teaching resources are being launched on Tuairisc.ie today based on material from the Schools Collection from the site dúchas.ie.

There are sixteen items in the ‘Oral Literature’ and all the new items are available free of charge to everyone from today onwards.

This is an alliance between the School of Education at NUI Galway and Tuairisc.ie with the support of the Council for Gaeltacht and Irish – Medium Education (COGG).

The project was led by Breandán Mac Gearailt and Emer Davitt, lecturers on the Professional Master in Education (MGO) at NUI Galway and students from the MGO were recruited to work on material from the Schools Collection.

The content, designed by Tuairisc.ie, is aimed primarily at junior cycle students in L1 schools, but can also benefit students in L2 schools.

The new items were developed as seen by the promoters that there was a gap in terms of appropriate content for students and teachers dealing with oral literature, which is an integral part of the specification of Irish at junior cycle level.

Oral literature is central to the junior cycle Irish specification for L1 schools and these resources are aimed primarily at teachers and students in those schools. However, any learner, d‘any age, enjoy and benefit from this section.

In addition, ideas for additional activities and links to related resources and materials are available in the sections of the Education Section of Tuairisc.ie.

The five language skills, pair / group work, active learning and the richness / accuracy of the language emerge from all the items.

Tuairisc.ie has recorded all the items with the best of the native speakers (Dara Ó Cinnéide, Seán Ó Cuirreáin and Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg), speaking at a normal pace.

Students can record themselves using the button on the top left and in the same place there is a dictionary button that will allow them to explain a word.

The link between these new items and the junior cycle specification is confirmed in the various field references available in the various sections.

Each teacher will be able to weave these items into their own planning units and adapt them for their own students.

Since these interactive resources are freely available online and can be undertaken independently by students, they are very useful in this age of coronary heart disease and physical separation.

Good luck.

Education Section of Tuairisc.ie

Project Directors

Brendan Fitzgerald

Emer Davitt

Working Group

Paddy McDevitt

Stuart McFadden

Aoife Ní Chathasaigh

Katie Ní Dhomhnaill