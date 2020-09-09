Oral Literature: William Of The Wisp

Below is a transcribed version of material from the Schools Collection on dúchas.ie along with resources, activities and ideas for the Irish room

Activity 1:

Rewrite:

Go to the this page on dúchas.ie.

Working with your partner, rewrite the story in modern Irish.

Activity 2 – Sound:

Listen to the recording of the story.

Activity 3 – Reading:

Here is the rewritten version of the story.

Read the first half of the story aloud to the person next to you. He / she will read the second part aloud to you.

Remember that a word can be explained by first pressing the ‘DICTIONARIES’ button and then clicking on the word itself.

Use the audio tool in teanglann.ie to help you with pronunciation.

Liam na Sopóige

A blacksmith named Liam lived in Ireland a long time ago. He lived alone. There was nothing between him and life but a chair, an apple tree and a small wooden box. He was very addicted to drinking. One day he was walking around a pub and his tongue was out thirsty. He wanted a glass of whiskey but didn’t have as much as a penny. “But,” he said, “all I need is a shilling but I would sell my soul to the devil if he would give me one shilling and get me a glass of whiskey.” He looked at the floor and saw a shilling spent there. He took the shilling, went into the pub and drank a fine glass. Then he headed home.

Who was inside the forge but St. Peter and a horse with him for the purpose of getting him a milking parlor. Liam started work and soon the horses were milked. When it was ready, said St. Peter, “now you have three petitions”. “Yes,” said Liam, “I have an apple tree and the young people take the apples with them and the petition is that I ask anyone who lays their hand on it to tie it or release it. he is. ” “The second one,” he said, “if anyone sits on my chair without it a to be able to move I will let him go. ” “The third one,” he said, “everything that goes into my box without knowing it, I’ll get it out.” “You have that,” said St. Peter, “but you have done evil not to ask any of your soul.”

When St. Peter departed who came in but the devil, a pair of horns on him pulling an iron chain behind him.

“Your time is up,” said the devil, “since you sold yourself to me.” “Okay,” said Liam, “I’m happy.” He asked the devil to go out to the apple tree, pick apples for himself and one for him that they would eat on the way. Out with the devil against the apples but no sooner had he laid his hand on the tree than he was conceived and unable to move. “Now,” said Liam, “you will be there until I release you and that will be a long time.” “If you release me,” said the young man, “I will not come to you for twenty years.” The blacksmith released him and he left.

When the twenty years had passed the devil came again. Liam was sitting eating his dinner. “Surely you will be with me this time,” said the devil. “Sit in the chair until I had eaten my dinner,” said Liam. The devil sat down, and when Liam was ready he asked him to come with him but when the devil tried to get up he could not or was caught.

“You have to wait there until I release you,” said the blacksmith, “and you will have to wait a long time.” “I will stay away from you for another twenty years,” said the devil, “if you let me go.” Liam handed him a head and left.

Twenty years later the devil returned and was full of little devils in hell with him. “You’re going to retire today anyway,” said the devil to Liam.

“Go away,” said Liam, “come in.” What was in the door but the box. When the devils came in they were trapped in the box and could not come out.

Liam put the board on the box and he said, “you’ll never get out of that.” “If you give us permission,” they said, “we will never meet you.” Liam took the register out of the box and they all left.

It wasn’t long after that that Liam died while those up pulled him to the heavens. St. Peter was at the gate and Liam asked him to let him in. “You have long been sold to the devil,” said St. Peter, “and now you must go to him.” He went pulling on hell and when the devils saw him dragging them they said they got their fill of it and kept it out of them. They threw out a straw to him and the cargo straw. He went with him then and that is what Liam na Sopóige left away from tom to tom and light with him, from that day to the present day.

Niall Séimisín Ó Domhnaill, 82, Derrynamanser

Here is the link to the original version

Activity 4 – Opportunity

Speech:

A recording tool can be found at the top left of the page.

Record yourself reading one of the articles.

Listen back.

Listen to the recording made by others.

Activity 5 – Questions of understanding, appreciation and speculation

“ There was nothing between him and life but a chair, an apple tree and a small wooden box. ” What do you mean by that sentence? How does whiskey relate to the story? Why does the blacksmith first refer to the devil? Why was St. Peter in the right? Describe the three petitions in your own words? What mistake did the blacksmith make, according to St. Peter? What was said to the blacksmith when he went to hell?

Activity 6 – Research in the Language Community

Talk to someone in the community and get an account of traditional crafts in the area in the past.

Prompt Questions:

Was there a blacksmith, a tailor, a thatcher, etc.? in the area?

Where were they?

What were they doing?

When did these people / trades leave?

Why did they leave?

Do you miss these trades?

This interview / account could be recorded and played to the class.

Activity 7 – Online Research:

Go to logainm.ie and find out more about a placename mentioned in the story. Are there any similar placenames in your area?

Go to dúchas.ie and try to find stories / accounts of traditional crafts.

Activity 8 – Go to Pen

Liam na Sopóige is interviewed by a journalist from Nuacht TG4. Write that interview.

Try to use some of the phrases / words in the text.

Search and check for words / phrases www.teanglann.ie and www.focloir.ie

Once the interview is written you can role play in pairs. In addition the interview can be recorded and shown to the class.

Activity 9 – Other relevant links:

Here is a link to an article on dúchas.ie about traditional crafts.

Read it and leave a comment. Read other people’s comments and give answers.

Video clip from the Molscéal.ie boat building site.

Video clip from the Molscéal.ie boat building site. Link to the National Museum of Ireland website for a description traditional crafts and crafts.

Activity 10 – I Have a Few Questions for You!

The teacher could come up with his or her own questions or additional questions here