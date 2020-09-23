Ori and the Will of the Wisps Review: Moon Studios enchants on Switch

It’s always nice to be surprised, to be struck by something unexpected, and Moon Studios undoubtedly enjoys wowing players: first presenting itself in the market with Ori and The Blind Forest, so excellent that it carves out a place among the great Microsoft exclusives, then with the passage on the Nintendo catalog and finally with the announcement of Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Switch during the latest Mini Direct. An exciting and unexpected moment, since the developers themselves had vigorously dismantled this hypothesis. Ori had grown up, had followed a path of technological improvement closely connected to the very identity of Microsoft and had reached the milestone of 60 fps, support for HDR and 4K resolution. Perhaps too expensive technical goals for the Nintendo hybrid. But apparently the guys at Moon Studios really like to place a good surprise: the Ori sequel arrives on Switch thanks to an exceptional job on the optimization front, giving the community one of the best metroidvania in the gaming landscape.

Dynasty

Before even talking about the technical side, it is right to reiterate how the charm of the title, carefully examined in our first review of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is imperishable even months after the first release. Moon Studios’ passion for the fairytale style is perceptible, and although the events of the first chapter could be defined as finished, there was further scope to expand the game universe: for example with new characters, one of all Ku, the kitten of the “evil” owl Kuro who has hunted Ori on his debut adventure.

Adopted by the spirit and his friends, Ku suffers from his inability to not be able to fly. When his problem is finally overcome with a little ingenuity, a new corruption emerges, threatening the world like never before. It is in this situation that Ori must not only find Ku, but also help anyone who needs his intervention, his “natural” gifts. Here, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is above all a story about the need to find one’s place in the world, coming to terms with the past to shape the future, even when this appears obscure and ineluctable.

Everything then fell into that metroidvania genre very similar to the guys at Moon Studios, who were able to intelligently take a cue from the most important independent productions: not surprisingly there is a hint of Hollow Knight in Will of the Wisps, together with more marked action veins and a freedom of approach – both in combat and in exploration – that leaves the player the margin to define their own path.

Here then is that a varied system of “amulets” helps to continually modify Ori’s abilities, while offering more stimuli to travel around the world thanks to numerous sub-quests, entrusted to creatures unpublished in the game universe. It is, as can be understood, a varied but not overwhelming offer, deep but not bulimic, perfectly balanced between the linearity of the story and the innumerable branches that the metroidvania genre offers by its very nature.

The whole thing finally dropped in a dizzying artistic sector, between a soundtrack that makes extensive use of female voices, to offer a mystical and fascinating background to each new light that cuts through the darkness of corruption. Not only that, the eyes inevitably undergo the charisma of a world that appears, in the space of a few brushstrokes, luxuriant and arid, gloomy and shiny. In Ori and the Will of the Wisps, in short, there really is everything one would look for in a little big adventure. But has this visual, auditory and “tactile” poetic remained intact on Switch too? The answer, as announced, is undoubtedly positive.

The secrets of the trade

The first aspect to start from in our technical examination is central to the evaluations that will follow: The Moon Studios collective took care of the porting of the game. When the creators themselves take care of the Nintendo version, the optimization process benefits greatly (a recent case is the one we analyzed in the review of Metro 2033 and Last Light on Switch). Who creates a title knows exactly the margins within which to operate, and makes intelligent compromises in order not to fail in a specific creative vision. Ori and the Will of the Wisps unequivocally confirms this “unwritten rule”.

Here then is the work of the developers he focused more on the seabed, made with a clever mix of 2D and 3D elements in the Xbox versions: on the hybrid, you can see some trees in the distance less defined, and sometimes the vegetation has been diminished. As explained above, however, the people who composed the scenes implemented the “cuts” and, as long as they do not analyze each frame by comparing the different platforms, the artistic power of the game world is not weakened at all. Similarly, a slight aliasing is perceptible when the visual focuses on the details of the character models: for example the paws of Ku, or the hair of some animals that inhabit the universe of Ori.

These are therefore minimal elements, on which the developers have deliberately “played” to lighten the workload where possible; even the particle effects have been resized, but not eliminated at the root, and give an atmosphere of great value to Ori’s adventure. In short, the nature of this port is based on this skilful work.

Coming then to the cold numbers, in docked the game offers dynamic resolution from 720p to 900p, but in general it mainly maintains this latter approach. 720p is clearly the constant with the Switch firmly in hand, but it’s when we talk about the frame rate that all compromises make sense. The Moon Studios collective has indeed succeeded in a real feat: maintain 60 fps in both docked and portability. This is a commendable achievement, an aspect that makes Will of the Wisps a resounding port for Nintendo’s hybrid, and one of the best technical achievements of a third party studio.

The frame rate not only touches those peaks, but also keeps them extremely fluid even in agitated situations, in which the action soul of metroidvania takes over. Occasionally stuttering arises from time to time, but it is so limited that it does not in any way affect the experience and precision required to deal with it. Also, considering the Switch doesn’t support HDR, Will of the Wisps appears slightly darker on the Kyoto hybrid, but this aspect is not to be considered a real problem. If anything, it has the only secondary effect of making the game less usable in outdoor portability. Ultimately, net of the “cuts” it is a port that raises the bar for all publishers who want to publish on the Switch, and a version that joins the Xbox One edition without fear.