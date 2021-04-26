Oscars 2021: all nominees and winners

This morning the 93rd edition of the Oscars 2021 awards took place, with a ceremony marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, which was already the protagonist during the last edition, this time it caused the gala to be delayed by up to two months . However, this has not prevented the award ceremony, which has been held simultaneously at the Dolby Theater and at Union Station in Los Angeles, with a more than notable reduction in capacity, and a very different environment from the one we are used to, more relaxed and familiar.

Complying with the pertinent sanitary measures, there has been the participation of big names in the film industry such as Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Harrison Ford, Laura Dern, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle and Bryan Cranston, presenters and hosts of this edition.

As a small summary, the big winner of the night was without a doubt Chloé Zhao, the second woman to win the award for best director, and the first woman of color to do so in the history of the awards. And is that Nomadland it actually won best picture and best actress awards, for Frances McDormand, in a huge fourth Oscar win for the actress.

Another of the great victories was that of Youn Yuh-jung, winner of best supporting actress award for her role in Minari, the first Korean performance in the show’s 93-year history. Although no less surprising was the victory of Anthony Hopkins, who won the best actor award for “The Father,” ahead of the late Chadwick Boseman, who was running as a clear favorite.

It also did not stop surprising collete’s victory, a short film related to the virtual reality game Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, jointly presented by Oculus Studios and Respawn Entertainment, achieving the first victory in history for a project in the video game industry.

And it is worth noting that this edition has been atypical in a record number of songs, changing even some of the hitherto unflappable eligibility rules, with the extent of nominees and winners eligibility to all films that were intended to have a theatrical release, even if they were ultimately limited to a release on streaming or video-on-demand platforms. Although it is an exceptional change that, apparently, will only be in effect for this year’s ceremony.

Below you can find a summary with the complete list of nominees and winners, marked these seconds in bold, of each of the categories presented during this edition.

Nominees and winners of the Oscars 2021

Best film

Nomadland

El padre

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

El padre

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Sound of metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Original Song

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original score

Soul

Give 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Best Film Editing

Sound of metal

El padre

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Mank

Judas and the Black Messiah

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

Mank

El padre

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Better visual effects

Tenet

Love and monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Best documentary

My Octopus Teacher

Collective

Crip camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Documentary Short Film

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do not split

Hunger ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Animated Feature Film

Soul

Onward

Over the moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White eye

Better sound

Sound of metal

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling