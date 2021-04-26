Oscars 2021: all nominees and winners

This morning the 93rd edition of the Oscars 2021 awards took place, with a ceremony marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, which was already the protagonist during the last edition, this time it caused the gala to be delayed by up to two months . However, this has not prevented the award ceremony, which has been held simultaneously at the Dolby Theater and at Union Station in Los Angeles, with a more than notable reduction in capacity, and a very different environment from the one we are used to, more relaxed and familiar.
Complying with the pertinent sanitary measures, there has been the participation of big names in the film industry such as Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Harrison Ford, Laura Dern, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle and Bryan Cranston, presenters and hosts of this edition.
As a small summary, the big winner of the night was without a doubt Chloé Zhao, the second woman to win the award for best director, and the first woman of color to do so in the history of the awards. And is that Nomadland it actually won best picture and best actress awards, for Frances McDormand, in a huge fourth Oscar win for the actress.
Another of the great victories was that of Youn Yuh-jung, winner of best supporting actress award for her role in Minari, the first Korean performance in the show’s 93-year history. Although no less surprising was the victory of Anthony Hopkins, who won the best actor award for “The Father,” ahead of the late Chadwick Boseman, who was running as a clear favorite.
It also did not stop surprising collete’s victory, a short film related to the virtual reality game Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, jointly presented by Oculus Studios and Respawn Entertainment, achieving the first victory in history for a project in the video game industry.
And it is worth noting that this edition has been atypical in a record number of songs, changing even some of the hitherto unflappable eligibility rules, with the extent of nominees and winners eligibility to all films that were intended to have a theatrical release, even if they were ultimately limited to a release on streaming or video-on-demand platforms. Although it is an exceptional change that, apparently, will only be in effect for this year’s ceremony.
Below you can find a summary with the complete list of nominees and winners, marked these seconds in bold, of each of the categories presented during this edition.
Nominees and winners of the Oscars 2021
Best film
- Nomadland
- El padre
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
- El padre
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
- Promising Young Woman
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Sound of metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Best International Feature Film
- Another Round
- Better days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Original Song
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best original score
- Soul
- Give 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
Best Film Editing
- Sound of metal
- El padre
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best cinematography
- Mank
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
- Mank
- El padre
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- News of the World
- Tenet
Better visual effects
- Tenet
- Love and monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
Best documentary
- My Octopus Teacher
- Collective
- Crip camp
- The Mole Agent
- Time
Best Documentary Short Film
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do not split
- Hunger ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Best Animated Feature Film
- Soul
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- Opera
- Yes-People
Best Live Action Short Film
- Two Distant Strangers
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- White eye
Better sound
- Sound of metal
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
Best Costume Design
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Emma
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Emma
- Hillbilly elegy
- Mank
- Pinocchio