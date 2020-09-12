CommunityHealthLatest newsTech NewsReviews

Our brains are optimized to “avoid” ugly animals, things and people

By Brian Adam
0
0
Our brains are optimized to 'avoid' ugly animals, things and people
Our Brains Are Optimized To "avoid" Ugly Animals, Things And

Must Read

Community

Our brains are optimized to “avoid” ugly animals, things and people

Brian Adam - 0
Never judge a book by its cover. Great moral thinking, but our brains don't agree at all. New research - split into five studies...
Read more
Community

At this exorbitant price, iPhones and iPads with Fornite installed are being sold

Brian Adam - 0
Epic Game's showdown with Apple only seems to be increasing. On Thursday, Epic Games offered a direct payment method for Fortnite players, thus effectively...
Read more
Tech News

The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans

Brian Adam - 0
Dracula - created from the pen of Bram Stoker in 1897 - he's not the first vampire in history. This figure first appears...
Read more
Apps

How can you upload your assignment to Classroom? We explain step by step

Brian Adam - 0
With this tool, adapting to this way of studying will be much easier. To use Classroom, it will be necessary that you have a cell...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Our brains are optimized to 'avoid' ugly animals, things and peopleNever judge a book by its cover. Great moral thinking, but our brains don’t agree at all. New research – split into five studies and published in Pursuit – shows us that our psychological bias towards people and things we consider ugly is tied to a natural human response.

It is, in fact, a kind of reaction designed to alert us to possible objects that may contain diseases potentially harmful. This does not, of course, mean that unattractive people are actually more likely to have disease, but it is an instinct that overrides logic.

The new study begins with an assumption: although it is subjective to consider something ugly in people, animals and buildings, little is known about the psychology or the process behind this judgment. According to the study, it is a set of coordinated defenses developed to protect us from disease, using “disgust” to help us avoid a potential threat.

For example, a stranger’s body fluids, such as their saliva, often make us feel disgusted because contact with them would increase our chance of contracting an infectious disease. When we see something “bad”, in fact, this vision can activate the behavioral immune system, which performs a specific function: defend ourselves from potential pathogenic threats.

Most of the time, however, there is no real threat; so how do these intrinsic reactions affect people or animals considered ugly? By activating the behavioral immune system, we subconsciously treat people we consider unattractive as if they have some sort of disease. Contrary to popular belief, the study also found that there is generally high agreement among people on what’s ugly and what’s not.

Several other studies have already found that people are less likely to donate for the conservation and protection of less attractive animal species, such as bats, lemurs, or poor blobfish.

Related Articles

Community

At this exorbitant price, iPhones and iPads with Fornite installed are being sold

Brian Adam - 0
Epic Game's showdown with Apple only seems to be increasing. On Thursday, Epic Games offered a direct payment method for Fortnite players, thus effectively...
Read more
Community

Iran’s anti-government wrestling champion has been sentenced to death

Brian Adam - 0
Tehran: A national wrestling champion has been sentenced to death for killing a security guard during anti-government protests. According to Iranian state television, the country's...
Read more
Community

Bahrain and Israel agree to restore diplomatic relations

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: Israel and Bahrain have agreed to fully restore diplomatic relations, with US President Donald Trump calling it a historic event. The United States,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©