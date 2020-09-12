Our brains are optimized to “avoid” ugly animals, things and people

Never judge a book by its cover. Great moral thinking, but our brains don’t agree at all. New research – split into five studies and published in Pursuit – shows us that our psychological bias towards people and things we consider ugly is tied to a natural human response.

It is, in fact, a kind of reaction designed to alert us to possible objects that may contain diseases potentially harmful. This does not, of course, mean that unattractive people are actually more likely to have disease, but it is an instinct that overrides logic.

The new study begins with an assumption: although it is subjective to consider something ugly in people, animals and buildings, little is known about the psychology or the process behind this judgment. According to the study, it is a set of coordinated defenses developed to protect us from disease, using “disgust” to help us avoid a potential threat.

For example, a stranger’s body fluids, such as their saliva, often make us feel disgusted because contact with them would increase our chance of contracting an infectious disease. When we see something “bad”, in fact, this vision can activate the behavioral immune system, which performs a specific function: defend ourselves from potential pathogenic threats.

Most of the time, however, there is no real threat; so how do these intrinsic reactions affect people or animals considered ugly? By activating the behavioral immune system, we subconsciously treat people we consider unattractive as if they have some sort of disease. Contrary to popular belief, the study also found that there is generally high agreement among people on what’s ugly and what’s not.

Several other studies have already found that people are less likely to donate for the conservation and protection of less attractive animal species, such as bats, lemurs, or poor blobfish.